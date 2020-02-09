Oscars Beauty Looks 2020: Billie Eilish, Zazie Beets and more on the red carpet

Scroll to view more pictures

As much as we look forward to receiving the Oscar each year, this time the show is less fun thanks to some questionable nominations and the apparent lack of variety. But that does not mean that we are not drooling on the Oscars beauty looks for 2020. Although some of our favorite celebrities and films have not been nominated, there are still some outstanding actors, presenters and performers that can be recognized.

While the Grammy Awards gave us bold, versatile hair and makeup, the Oscars are all about old Hollywood glamor. But that doesn’t mean it’s boring. Zazie Beets and Mindy Kaling have already delivered outstanding fashion. And thanks to musicians like Janelle Monáe, Billie Eilish and Cynthia Erivo, the Oscars get a pinch of unconventional beauty that doesn’t always exist.

Let some of these beautiful stars inspire you for your next red carpet – or just have an evening with friends.

