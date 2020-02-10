Oscars a perfect excuse for the first official look at the Samsung Galaxy Z flip-days for launch

The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to cost around $ 1500.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

(Image: gizmochina.com)

There is still time for Samsung’s Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco on February 12, where the company will launch its next flagship smartphone and the foldable Galaxy Z Flip. However, Samsung went ahead and presented its unannounced Galaxy Z Flip during an advertisement during the 92nd Academy Awards. The advertisement showed some functions of the phone, such as the call screen on the outer, 1-inch display. When users of the folding phone receive a call, they can see who is calling without unfolding the phone and can use the sliders to answer or reject the incoming call. The ad also teased two colors for the phone: black and purple.

The advertisement was recorded live by Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, who posted it on Twitter. He was right to say that it was “one way” to announce something.

Samsung has just shown its new Fold during an Oscars commercial. That is a way to announce something. pic.twitter.com/rtSJ3jvkif

– Mark Gurman (@markgurman) 10 February 2020

The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a 6.7-inch screen that is larger than the usual size and costs $ 1500. This phone is the technology giant’s second attempt to use foldable phones and supports as indicated in the Google Duo ad . One line in the ad even said that users might notice a “small fold in the center of the main screen,” but that is a “natural feature” of the screen. This will be the second foldable phone from Samsung, as a successor to the Galaxy Fold.

Regarding what happened during the Oscars, the 92nd Academy Awards: Parasite won the Best Picture Award piping Joker, Little Women, Marriage Story, Ford of Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his role in Joker while Renée Zellweger won Best Actress for Judy.

