Oscars 2020: Why you should consider the official Academy Awards champagne for your viewing party

The most anticipated event of the awards season is just around the corner, which means it’s officially time to prepare for your Oscars viewing party.

On Sunday, the 92nd Academy Awards take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California, where stars adorn the red carpet before they sit down to find out which films have been named winners.

Although most aspects of Oscars Night are extravagantly priced – from the jewels to the jackets – there is a luxury that viewers can easily enjoy and afford at home, the champagne.

This year, just like the past five years, Oscars participants will be offered unlimited glasses of Piper-Heidsieck champagne – the only champagne served at the Academy Awards.

And according to Aidy Smith, wine columnist from The Independent and TV presenter from Amazon’s The Three Drinkers, the bubbles are surprisingly good in value.

1/9 The Irishman

Robert De Niro plays a leading role in the gangster epic of Martin Scorsese.

Netflix

2/9 Joker

Joaquin Phoenix as the villain of the psychological character study of Todd Phillips.

Warner Brothers Entertainment / Fuji movie

3/9 Small women

Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet in Little Women by Greta Gerwig.

Sony Pictures Entertainment

4/9 Wedding story

Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson play a couple that divorces in Noah Baumbach’s film.

5/9 Once upon a time in Hollywood

Brad Pitt plays a stuntman in the Quentin Tarantino film.

Andrew Cooper / Sony-Columbia Images via AP

6/9 Le Mans ’66

Matt Damon and Christian Bale play the lead role as Carroll Shelby and Ken Miles in the James Mangold racing drama.

AP

7/9 Parasite

A shot of the Bong Joon ho parasite.

CJ Entertainment

8/9 Jojo Rabbit

The Taika Waititi film has divided critics.

Twentieth-century fox

9/9 1917

Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay in the film First World War by Sam Mendes.

“I attended my share of the award ceremonies, and with the exception of a few, there is always a recurring theme – the wine is … challenging,” said Smith. He says, however, that this is not the case with the Oscars.

“Outside of the world of the breeder champagne, there are few bubbles that look like great quality for the price – Piper-Heidsieck is one of them,” he told us. “What I like about this house is that they are open to the ways in which people enjoy their esteemed effervescence and thereby pushed the boundaries of exploration when it comes to food and cocktails.”

According to Smith, despite a long history, dating back to 1777, the champagne house manages to “understand modern times and how people from all walks of life enjoy a varied selection of drinks.”

A typical bottle of Piper-Heidsieck champagne is for sale for $ 49.99, while a magnum bottle costs around $ 109.

If you want to live alternately with Oscars attendees and “want to keep your wallet happy”, champagne is a good place to start.

This year, attendees will also be offered vegan options at the prizes before attending the Oscars Governors Ball, where it was announced that 70 percent of the menu is vegetable.

