Oscars 2020: TV ratings fall to ever low

The ceremony of the 92nd Academy Awards had the lowest audience figures in the show’s history, US broadcaster ABC has revealed.
With an average of only 23.6 m viewers during the night, the somewhat quiet ceremony reached considerably fewer people than the previous low in 2018 (26.5 m viewers).
If the entire decade is taken into account, the decline becomes even stronger. In 2014, the Oscars managed to attract more than 40 million viewers in the US, almost double this year.
Many speculate about the reasons for this year’s poor ratings.
It is possible that more people choose to watch the Oscars illegally, via internet streaming sites.
1/65
Bong Joon Ho, right, responds as he receives the prize for the best photo for “Parasite” from presenter Jane Fonda at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Looking from the left are Kang-Ho Song and Kwak Sin Ae
AP
2/65
Renee Zellweger accepts the Oscar for best actress for “Judy” at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020
REUTERS
3/65
Best documentary winners (L-R) Lindsay Utz, Julia Reichert, Julie Parker Benello and Steven Bognar walk backstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AMPAS / AFP via Getty Images
4/65
Joaquin Phoenix wins the Oscar for best actor in “Joker” at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020
REUTERS
5/65
Renee Zelllweger accepts the Oscar for performance by an actress in a leading role for “Judy” at the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts in making films in 24 categories
EPA
6/65
Mark Taylor (CL) and British sound engineer Stuart Wilson (CR) pose in the press room with Salma Hayeck and Oscar Isaac with the Oscar for Best Sound Mixing for ‘1917’ during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California , United States, 9 February 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories
EPA
7/65
Shia LaBeouf (R) and Zack Gottsagen arrive for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories
EPA
8/65
James Corden and Rebel Wilson are behind the scenes in cat costumes at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California
AMPAS / AFP via Getty Images
9/65
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon-ho win the Oscar for best photo for “Parasite” at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020.
REUTERS
10/65
Bong Joon Ho walks off stage with Spike Lee after winning the Oscar for best director for “Parasite” at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020
REUTERS
11/65
The name of Kobe Bryant is displayed during the In Memoriam Oscars tribute to the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020.
REUTERS
12/65
Bong Joon Ho, left, is congratulated by Brad Pitt before accepting the prize for best director for “Parasite” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
13/65
Karen Rupert Toliver walks backstage with the prize for Backstage Animated Short Film during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AMPAS / AFP via Getty Images
14/65
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson with the Best Sound Mixing Oscar for 1917 in the press room of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, USA. PA photo. Photo date: Sunday, February 9, 2020. See PA story SHOWBIZ Oscars
FATHER
15/65
Olivia Colman presents the prize for the best performance of an actor in a leading role at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
16/65
Carol Dysinger (L) and Elena Andreicheva pose in the press room with Mark Ruffalo with the Oscar for best short documentary ‘for learning to skateboard in a war zone (if you are a girl)’ during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories.
EPA
17/65
Brie Larson walks barefoot at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020
REUTERS
18/65
Bong Joon-ho talks to Sam Mendes after winning the Oscar for best director for “Parasite” at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020
REUTERS
19/65
Bong Joon Ho delivers his Oscar for performance directed for ‘Parasite’ during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective making efforts of films in 24 categories
EPA
20/65
American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish plays on stage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AFP via Getty Images
21/65
Icelandic composer Hildur Gudnadottir poses in the press room with the Oscar for best original score for “Joker” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AFP via Getty Images
22/65
British singer-songwriter Elton John (L) and British lyricist Bernie Taupin pose in the press room with the Oscar for Best Original Song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman “” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AFP via Getty Images
23/65
Joaquin Phoenix, from the left, hugs Shia LaBeouf in the audience, while Zack Gottsagen watches during the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
24/65
Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig in Valentino present the Oscar for best production design at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020
REUTERS
25/65
Regina King walks backstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AMPAS / AFP via Getty Images
26/65
Brie Larson and Elijah Allan-Blitz walk on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020
REUTERS
27/65
Mahershala Ali and Amatus Sami-Karim arrive on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020
REUTERS
28/65
Scarlett Johansson, left, congratulates Laura Dern, winner of the prize for the best performance by an actress in a supporting role for “Marriage Story” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
29/65
Marshall Curry, winner of the prize for the best short film with live action for “The Neighbors’ Window”, poses in the press room at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
30/65
People take photos when VIP guests arrive for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories
EPA
31/65
American actress Laura Dern (R) poses alongside American actor Mahershala Ali with the award for best actress in a supporting role for ‘Marriage Story’ in the press room during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AFP via Getty Images
32/65
Lin-Manuel Miranda during the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories
EPA
33/65
American Guatemalan actor Oscar Isaac (L) and American Mexican actress Salma Hayek speak on stage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AFP via Getty Images
34/65
American actress Laura Dern poses with the prize for best actress in a supporting role for ‘Marriage Story’ in the press room during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California
AFP via Getty Images
35/65
Natalie Portman and Timothee Chalamet present Taika Waititi with his best adapted scenario for Jojo Rabbit in the press room of the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles
FATHER
36/65
Oscars statues are shown backstage during the 92nd annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theater on February 9, 2020 in Hollywood, California
A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
37/65
Aurora is smiling backstage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AMPAS / AFP via Getty Images
38/65
Eminem performs at the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories
EPA
39/65
British costume designer Jacqueline Durran poses in the press room with the Oscar for best costume design for “Little Women” during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AFP via Getty Images
40/65
Kristen Wiig arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories
EPA
41/65
Joaquin Phoenix left and Rooney Mara arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
42/65
Keanu Reeves (R) and his mother Patricia Taylor arrive for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories
EPA
43/65
Cynthia Erivo in Versace poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020
REUTERS
44/65
Janelle Monaeand Billy Porter performs at the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories
EPA
45/65
American actress Scarlett Johansson arrives with husband Colin Jost for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AFP via Getty Images
46/65
A general overview of the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9, 2020
REUTERS
47/65
American actors Steve Martin and Chris Rock (R) speak on stage during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 9, 2020
AFP via Getty Images
48/65
Margot Robbie talks to Leonardo DiCaprio on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, February 9
REUTERS
49/65
Regina King, left, Brad Pitt presents the prize for a best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
50/65
Brad Pitt accepts the award for an actor’s best performance in a supporting role for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP
51/65
Florence Pugh arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
52/65
Olivia Colman arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
AP
53/65
Jonathan Pryce arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angele
AP
54/65
The cast of “Parasite” poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA
REUTERS
55/65
Pedro Almodovar poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA
REUTERS
56/65
Australian actress Rebel Wilson arrives for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California
AFP via Getty Images
57/65
Billie Eilish (C) and Finneas O’Connell (L) pose with Billy Porter during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA,
REUTERS
58/65
Janelle Monae arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories.
EPA
59/65
British actor Archie Yates and British actor Roman Griffin Davis from “Jojo Rabbit” arrive on February 9, 2020 for the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.
AFP via Getty Images
60/65
Sandra Oh poses on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles,
REUTERS
61/65
Antonio Banderas arrives for the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, February 9, 2020. The Oscars are presented for extraordinary individual or collective efforts to make films in 24 categories
EPA
62/65
Kaitlin Dever, Beanie Feldstein and Roman Griffin Davis pose for a selfie on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles
REUTERS
63/65
Billie Eilish in Chanel during the Oscars arrivals at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA
REUTERS
64/65
Mindy Kaling arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
AP
65/65
Saoirse Ronan arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP
There was no host for this year’s ceremony, and this continued along the lines of last year’s show. With audiences that seemingly losing interest, it seems likely that 2021 will see a return to the single-host format in an effort to shake things up.
The night started with some surprises, with all the awards for the acting category going to heavily tipped favorites (Brad Pitt, Laura Dern, Joaquin Phoenix and Renée Zellwegeer).
Shock victories for Korean drama Parasite in the Best Director and Best image categories, however, gave a much needed drama to the end of the night.
View the full list of Oscar winners here.
