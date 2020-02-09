Oscars 2020: The Most Viral Moments of the Night

The hottest movie names gathered in Hollywood and Highland for the Sunday night 92nd annual academy prizes in Los Angeles.

The show went again without a host, with performances expected from Billie Eilish, Elton John, Chrissy Metz, Randy Newman, Idina Menzeme and Cynthia Erivo. During the event “Joker” leads with the most nominations, including Best Picture, Director and Actor Joaquin Phoenix. Right behind were “The Irishman”, “1917” and “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” with 10 names each. ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Parasite’ have all received six nominations.

Below are all the good, bad and viral moments when Twitter was talking.

The opening number of Janelle Monae

#Oscars Moment: @JanelleMonae kicks off the #Oscars with an opening song that makes everyone feel alive!

Janelle Monae the show started with a musical medley, starting with the theme song for Mr. Rogers, in honor of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” when she roared in an original song that celebrates the biggest films of the past year.

She was accompanied by Billy Porter, because they performed a little “I’m Still Standing” before putting on a “Midsommar” May-queen flower cloak and having everyone sing with her – including Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Brie Larson and Erivo. She also made sure that she pointed to all “women who directed phenomenal films,” even if none were nominated, before wishing everyone a happy Black History Month.

SAOIRSE RONAN IS MISMERIZED WITH THE PERFORMANCE OF JANELLE MONAE I MEAN THE SAME #oscars

That achievement is !!! Incredible @JanelleMonae 💯💫👏🏼 #oscars

Janelle Monae at the #Oscars: "I am so proud to be standing here as a black, strange artist who tells stories. Happy black history month."

BRIE LARSON VIBING TO JANELLE MONAE AND JANELLE GO "YOU CAN SING IT" THIS IS EVERYTHING I WANT EVER #Oscars

"It's time to come to life because the #Oscars are so white!"

ICON @JanelleMonae

ICON @JanelleMonae pic.twitter.com/zwOWdEGtDO

SHOUTOUT janellemonae !!! Take the crown home for getting the people on their FEET and take the crown for that #oscars opening number! Halleloo 🙌🏽

The #Oscars audience was so fond of Janelle Monae's opening that they gave it a standing ovation all the way on the balcony

Steve Martin and Chris Rock Roast the Academy

#Oscars Moment: the presenter duo that we never knew we needed. @SteveMartinToGo and @chrisrock

Although there is no host, the show started with a comedy from former one-time hosts Steve Martin and Chris Rock, which did not strike at the Academy itself.

“We’ve both hosted the Oscars before and this is such an incredible relegation,” Steve began, asking why the show is no longer for anyone. “Twitter”, deadpanned Rock, referring to the Kevin Hart controversy of last year’s show. Martin then commented that “something is missing” from this year’s nominees. Chris started Rock again and said, “Vaginas?”

Rock also joked that Erivo “has done so good work” as Harriet Tubman “has hidden black people, the Academy has led her to hide all black nominees.” He then asked: “Is Eddie Murphy in this phase? “

WHY THEY DON'T ONLY CHRIS ROCK AND STEVE MARTIN ASK TO HOHO THE ENTIRE FUCKING SHOW #Oscars

With all due respect that Steve Martin and Chris Rock make fun of the Academy because they don't have female directors or colored people, but I'll be happy if we don't have to make jokes to show the shameful white #Oscars every year.

– Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) 10 February 2020

Not one but TWO jokes from Chris Rock and Steve Martin about the continuing lack of POC nominees, so Academy is fine, it's all good

istg they do this every year

– Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) 10 February 2020

Steve Martin and Chris Rock all cast shade this evening #Oscars

Steve Martin: “In 1929 there were no Black nominees.”

Chris Rock: “And now in 2020 we have one!” #Oscars

Steve Martin and Chris Rock are joking that they should not be talking about the rampant homelessness just outside of their Los Angeles award show

Everyone knows that you are not talking about the homeless epidemic. Only distractions from Brad Pitt and Trump bashen for them. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/lhzJG0j6GF

Brad Pitt wins his first acting Oscar

#Oscars Moment: Brad Pitt wins Best supporting actor for @OnceInHollywood

It was a great evening for Brad Pitt, who won the first prize of the evening, his first acting Oscar ever. He took the best supporting role trophy for his work in “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood,” he joked: “They told me that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate John Bolton this gave week. “

He then thanked the director Quentin Tarantino, before he set his sights on Leonardo DiCaprio. “I can ride your jacket every day,” he said, “the view is fantastic.”

After giving love to Hollywood stunt people who don’t get the recognition they deserve, he then gave a special shout to the children he shared with Angelina Jolie. He finished the speech and said, “This is for my children, who color everything I do, I love you.”

So happy for my friend, Brad Pitt. What an incredible win. And what an incredible hair. #TheOscars

💕 congratulations Brad 💕

Hugging Brad Pitt Leonardo Dicaprio is so personal to me

Brad Pitt: "They give me 45 seconds to hold an acceptance speech. That's 45 seconds more than the senate gave to John Bolton this week. "#TheOscars

I am so happy that this is already too late and he finally got it 😭

Josh Gad Shades John Travolta

Star Josh Gad introduced a great performance of ‘Into the Unknown’ from ‘Frozen II’ with Idina Menzel and an army of Eslas who sang the song all over the world.

“The iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly as it is spelled, is our Elsa,” he joked in her intro. He also broke over climate change deniers and said the Canadian Elsa is just like the American, “but with health care.”

View her performance below and then see some of the best responses:

. @ IdinaMenzel, @AURORAmusic and nine of Elsa's in the world just came on stage for a performance of "Into the Unknown." #Oscars

Josh Gad introduced her with "Idina Menzel, EXACTLY pronounced as if it was spelled." made me laugh #Oscars

Josh Gad: "Canadian Elsa is exactly the same as the original, but with health care." #Oscars

A # AdeleDazeem joke! Thank you @joshgad! #oscars

#Oscars

JOSH GAD: “Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly as it is spelled.”

JOHN TRAVOLTA: pic.twitter.com/sGCq751fj2

“Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly as it is spelled”

Thank you, @joshgad, for keeping Adele Dazeem’s dream alive 😂😂 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/QV4fSIt6Dd

Diane Keaton for his Diane Keaton

It was just great to see the wonderful Diane Keaton share the stage with Keanu Reeves to present the prize

With a black hat, matching nails and reminding us that they all worked together on “Something’s Gotta Give,” it was the whole look of Keaton that Twitter was really talking about – and hoping she could host everything that would ever go ahead.

I want to see #Oscars on any planet Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton is slowly turning into a used bookstore cat #Oscars

WHY does diane keaton look like moira rose

Diane Keaton here to remind the rest of the world that weed is legal in California

Diane Keaton has set the "Diane Keaton" to 11 today. She is currently around 62 percent hat.

Listen to me. Diane Keaton for every price show host 2021. #Oscars

Kristen Wiig & Maya Rudolph Do Drama

In one of the best bigs of the night, Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph made everyone laugh with the stage to present the trophies Production and Costume Design.

Starting by saying that they were “upset”, “steamed” and “POed” about the night’s festivities, they then revealed that they were not angry at all – but it was all “just an act.” Wiig cracked: “We know there are many directors tonight,” before Rudolph added, “and we just want them to know that we do more than comedy!”

They then proved that they could fight, cry and even sing – while singing the nominees for Costume Design with a hilarious medley. The bit and the confused reaction of Billie Eilish to that both went viral.

#Oscars Moment: @MayaRudolph and Kristen Wiig can do it all.

NON BILLIE EYELASH GRIMACING AT CRYSTAL WIIG AND MAYA RUDOLPH GET TEEN FROM MY TV

Children may not be admitted in the presence of Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig

I would watch Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig for three hours

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig would have liked us

You do not deserve an award ceremony hosted by Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig, but you are a fool if you do not want it. #Oscars

only 5 hours kristin wiig and maya rudolph while I do this, I pay extra

Billie Eilish's confused reaction to Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig is my mood of life #oscars # oscars2020

You do not deserve an award ceremony hosted by Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig, but you are a fool if you do not want it. #Oscars

