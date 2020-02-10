Oscars 2020: the most Uh-Oh moments of the night

The Oscars 2020 began with a bang last night, as the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry attended. Many deserving candidates were awarded, while others were rejected. But rejected even before the ceremony was held. These did not include directors nominated for the ceremony, along with the lack of minority representation and much more, which meant that the night had awkward and embarrassing moments. Here is a list of some of them that happened last night:

First, it was the first performance of the night. Now, Dolemite is My Name, Queen & Slim and many others were ignored in the nominations. However, the first performance of the night features costumes inspired by snub movies. Why? The ceremony began with spectacular floral prints, dresses with leopard print and costumes from the 70s. But why would you opt for costumes inspired by movies that you have ignored at the ceremony? Definitely one of the most uncomfortable moments of the night. But the first awkward moment was not there. Actress Janelle Monae, who was part of the performance, also suffered several flaws in the locker room, since she could not take off her jacket during the performance. However, after struggling for a while, she simply dropped it to the ground and continued as a professional.

Continuing, Eminem surprised the audience with his powerful performance. While the crowd burst into cheers for the rapper, the performance had quite a lot of technical problems. He sang his famous song Lose Yourself, but the performance soon left viewers confused. Frozen star Idina Menzel seemed confused as always because the rapper had won the same song in 2003, but did not attend the ceremony because he thought he would not win. So why come back years later, right? Even Billie Eilish was surprised.

On the other hand, Irish filmmaker Martin Scorsese couldn’t care less about acting, since he was watching him fall asleep during it, literally. The poor man could not keep his eyes open for what one would expect to be one of the best performances of the night. It seemed that Martin really “got lost” during the presentation.

Now, New Zealand filmmaker Taika Waititi won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay last night, by Jojo Rabbit. While hitting Apple’s keyboards in his acceptance speech, yes, we weren’t expecting that, which was uncomfortable, he didn’t stop there. Marvel star Brie Larson saw him pushing his prize under the seat in front of him. Is that what you do when you win an Oscar? We think not. But we will give you the benefit of the doubt. He probably just wanted to applaud the other winners of the night and needed a place to keep the prestigious prize safe. And what better place than the seat in front of you, right?

Last but not least, and we are saving the most awkward moment for the end, it was when the producers of the Oscars show dimmed the lights during the acceptance speech. What? Yes, that happened. After the Parasite team took the stage to accept the Best Film award, creating history by becoming the first foreign film to do so, producer Kwak Sin Ae continued the speech after the filmmaker Bong Joon Ho completed. She said: “I am speechless. We never imagined that this would happen, we are so happy. I feel that a very opportune moment in history is happening in history at this moment. I express my deepest gratitude and respect to all the members of the Academy for making this decision. “The lights dimmed to interrupt him, but the audience rebelled and turned on again. Now, that’s no way to treat your winners, the Oscars.

