Oscars 2020: The best image winners who have grown as old as re-visiting old popcorn, from The Greatest Show on Earth to Gladiator

Casablanca, The Godfather, Lawrence of Arabia, Schindler’s List … Some of the Oscars best image winners are films that have earned a place in the pantheon of iconic films.

Other winners, however, are outdated like stale popcorn and are about as pleasant to enjoy.

From The Greatest Show On Earth to Gladiator, some of the best photo choices are question marks on the Film Academy record.

We have awarded a number of the films that have been awarded by the Oscars, which in retrospect are questionable choices.

The Greatest Show On Earth (1952)

Decades before Hollywood was nostalgia in comic mines and entertainment super powers merged as part of the box office norm, the world powers of Cecile B De Mille and Ringling Bros & Barnum and Bailey worked together in 1952 for an overflowing, melodramatic circus farce that fills every frame with undeserved affection for a past era.

The Greatest Show on Earth – the penultimate feature film by director De Mille, released for his more likely Best Picture nominee The Ten Commandments – is one of the most stunning recipients of the Best Picture prize.

Also among the nominees for the prize of that year: High Noon, Ivanhoe, Moulin Rouge and The Quiet Man. De Mille lost the prize for John Ford’s best director for the last film.

Although it captures some of the now-forgotten stars of the first great epoch and contains some atypical versions of Charlton Heston and James Stewart, The Greatest Show on Earth erases visual noise for a down-home American atmosphere, all filled in two and one half hour clown car.

It loudly cuts together a technicolor parade of clowns, elephants, trapeze artists, racist topes and seemingly more extras in his later film to make an undeserved epic love letter to one of the foundations of American entertainment.

Alex Woodward

The Departed (2006)

There are many things that make Martin Scorcese’s The Departed a curious choice for Best Picture. Not least the fact that it is not even one of the 10 best photos of Martin Scorcese. It is too long. The plot is littered with holes. Boston accents are everywhere.

But what makes the decision to reward this film as one of the greatest travesties in the history of modern cinema is a notorious eight-second cameo in the final scene of the film. We are talking about the rat.

With the last recording of a 151-minute story about informers – or rats – to the Boston police, Scorcese chooses to drive to the central theme by having a real rat run across the screen. If he had literally hit the audience on the head, it might have been less painful. That is why the symbolic rodent remains more than a decade after his release.

When a Kickstarter was launched last year to digitally remove the rat from the final shot, film fans donated nearly $ 3,000 before Warner Bros stopped the campaign.

Katie Davies

Crash (2004)

I gave the modern, fairytale Crash that people hate as much because of the stereotyping and superficial stories as because of the fact that it defeated the more deserved Brokeback Mountain, a new perspective.

In 2004 I was 14 years old and I thought Crash was the most profound I had ever seen. This time … well, I still felt that my hearts were being pulled, but I saw why everyone hated it a lot more clearly.

Racist, misogynistic agent Matt Dillon is gifted with a handy silvering bow by the Thandie Newton car that goes up in flames; a little girl, played by Ashlyn Sanchez, is almost shot in a totally unusual movement by the rather sympathetic Shaun Toub.

There are so many moments when the music comes on and women grab men while they scream and sob at heaven. For post-adolescent eyes, it can become a bit stupid. That said, I still admire the film for being about a difficult subject at a time when it was much less trendy.

It calculates with social justice and race relationships in a way that is often clumsy but still sometimes powerful. It has a diverse cast and it reminds us that sometimes good people are capable of bad things – bad things often driven by the unconscious prejudices they would deny – and bad people can be capable of good.

Although its implementation is often melodramatic, Crash is still trying to communicate a message that we will remember well in 2020.

Holly Baxter

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

The drama routinely appears on the worst Oscar winner lists, where it is often criticized for its sincerity, dullness, and lack of subtle. With 74 percent on rotten tomatoes and 72 percent on metacritic, it has a somewhat ‘good but meh’ reputation.

A Beautiful Mind is based on the Pulitzer Prize-nominated book of the same name, in turn based on the life of Nobel Prize-winning economist John Nash, a story about genius, paranoia and love. Russell Crowe shines like Nash and gives a strong – albeit cheesy – performance.

If you watch the film today, the unnecessary exhibition in the first hour is quite rasping, but you can only go along with what is really a fascinating story. It is worth mentioning what A Beautiful Mind was against in 2002 – Gosford Park, Lord of The Rings, In the Bedroom and Moulin Rouge! – so hardly the most dazzling line-up.

With many awkward moments and an abundance of boring, underdeveloped characters, this film may not deserve to be a winner of the best Oscar movie, but it certainly doesn’t deserve to be at the top of the worst Oscar winner list.

Lucy Gray

From Africa (1985)

Outside of Africa, loosely based on the memoir of Baroness Karen Blixen with the same name, it is not well outdated. Even a promising cast – with Robert Redford and Meryl Streep – cannot make it from his extremely problematic premise. And how could it be different, given that Out of Africa is actually a picture of colonialism in the 20th century?

The film, directed by Sydney Pollack, starts with Blixen (Streep) arriving in Kenya, where she will marry Baron Bror Blixen (Klaus Maria Brandauer). Eventually she starts a relationship with Denys Finch Hatton (Redford) – but tortured romance is not enough to distract from the racist, white rescuers who animate it.

Adding an injury is the fact that Out of Africa defeated The Color Purple, adapted from Alice Walker’s novel of the same name, in the 1985 Oscars race for the best photo. The other nominees were Kiss of the Spider Woman, Prizzi’s Honor and Witness.

It may be tempting to say that Out of Africa would not score an Oscar nomination nowadays, but given the continuing failure of the Academy to make a real effort for diversity, that is not certain.

Clémence Michallon

Gladiator (2000)

When Gladiator debuted 20 years ago, it was praised as an epic drama that was able to transport viewers to the Roman Empire, where politics were brutally merged.

In short, the film follows the chaos that arises when Emperor Marcus Aurelius (Richard Harris) dies at the hands of his jealous son Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix), after he has revealed that he wants trusted Army General Maximus (Russell Crowe) to succeed him.

Instead of allowing Maximus to take the throne, Commodus orders him killed. Maximus escapes execution but is captured by slave traders and forced to become a gladiator – which he proves to be extremely good at.

The film ends with Maximus and Commodus facing each other in a fight to the death in the Colosseum.

The acting, the effects and the overarching message of “good always beats evil” meant that the film was a success at the checkout – with sales of $ 457 million worldwide – but also the winner of five Academy Awards, including the Oscar for best photo.

It is undeniable that the film was far ahead of its time when it came to special effects, as Oliver Reed, who died of a heart attack while filming for the film, could appear in later scenes thanks to CGI.

Unfortunately, reviewing the film now does not lead to the same fascination and praise that the film received when it first came out – it rather results in boredom.

The first problem with the film is perhaps the biggest – that the entire first 10 minutes consist of a dark (in terms of both light and horror) battle scene.

From there, it’s hard to stay interested when the male-dominated cast fights for freedom, revenge and control over the Roman empire.

Chelsea Ritschel

