Oscars 2020: Renee Zellweger, Bradley Cooper seen together for the first time in a decade

The Oscars last night were home to some of the most memorable moments. While Parasite led the race with the highest number of awards, being the first foreign-language film to do so, other moments included interactions or confrontations of celebrities, if we wanted things to be a little more juicy. On Sunday night, former Renee Zellweger and Bradley Cooper shared a sweet moment nine years after separating, almost a decade later. And we all know how much people grow during that period of time.

According to People magazine, Renee and Bradley were seen together last night when they were photographed by the paparazzi. They were chatting with their heads close together during the ceremony while Renee looked dazzling in a silver dress with a sleeve and Bradley looked elegant in a tuxedo. Renee was nominated for the Best Actress category for her performance in Judy, which also won last night. On the other hand, Bradley Joker was also nominated for several categories, which he helped produce. Joaquin Phoenix took home the Best Actor award for his performance in the film.

Renee and Bradley dated almost two years and lived together for a few months before quitting in March 2011. In a previous interview with Entertainment Tonight, in 2010, Bradley had said: “I can’t say enough about her. I love her. I loved coming to work. I love acting with her. I can learn a lot from her. “At that time, they were both working together on a movie called Case 39. This is not the first time Bradley was seen with one of his ex during an awards season Bradley was also seen with his recent ex, and supermodel Irina Shayk at an event earlier this month where they also posed for a photo together, Irina and Bradley separated in the summer of 2019 after four years together They also shared a two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine.

.