Oscars 2020 red carpet: Billy Porter overwhelms in golden dress and feathers

Billy Porter has already set the standards ridiculously high when he arrived at the Oscars as a golden work of art.

The Pose actor is known to surpass himself with every award ceremony (we are still fluttering over his velvet tuxedo dress from last year’s ceremony), but his clothing this year has made us all adore his flawless taste .

The 50-year-old made with wearing expensive golden feathers and a statement dress looks like a bright piece of cake.

10s, 10s, 10s across the board!

About 85% of his outfit is gold and we can only imagine how difficult it was to get dressed.

Billy was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet and with a phenomenal outfit everyone could just as well stop and go home.

His heels were dangerously long, but Billy is probably walking in as if it wasn’t a problem.

Not only that, but the star accessorized its gold with gold because all the gold needs to be supplemented with more gold.

The actor’s wallet was a diamond and studded with sequins and the shape of an angel’s wing while his glasses were completely blinded.

Wondering how he even got into the huge skirt?

It was about a lot in bed.

For a moment he gets ready to make him laugh while he is lying on his hotel bed with shapewear, golden tights and high heels while someone tries to slip on the skirt.

The big question is how hard it must be to go to the bathroom.

We hope that its top is much easier to move, but because it is completely gold, we think it is not really made flexible.

Beauty comes with pain because a photo showed him that he was sitting on a folding chair wrapped in a blanket after posing on the red carpet.

The actor remained warm and rested his feet while he waited to go inside and, honestly, the same.





