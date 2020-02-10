Oscars 2020: “Parasite” wins the best picture in Shocker [Full Winners List]

The South Korean film Parasite was the first non-English-language film to make history at the Oscars on Sunday and received the award for best film.
“I feel like I’m waking up and feeling that is all a dream. It all feels very surreal,” said the director Bong Joon Ho,
The thriller also won three other awards for best international film, best original screenplay and best director. With a total of four Oscars, it won more than any other film. In second place was the 1917 film, which won three Oscars for cinematography, sound mixing and visual effects.
The film is about class struggle and discrimination in ways that some have described as dark comedy and others as mystery.
This win comes after the # OscarsSoWhite trend in 2016 and the academy’s subsequent drive for diversity. In 2016, the academy came under fire after all deputy candidates were white for two consecutive years. The academy promised to double its membership of women and minorities by the current year. 84 percent of academics were white, according to a study recently published by The Hollywood Reporter. This victory for parasites may have seemed like a total victory for diversity, but critics point out that this year the academy only nominated one colored woman in the acting categories and no woman as the best director.
The show tried to show its goal of diversity in a different way. For the first time ever a woman Eimear Nooneconducted the 42-piece orchestra.
“I think we want to create a safe space and encourage people to get up when they fall. I think it’s a conductor, directors, whatever – I think we need more of that kind of thinking. She told NPR in an interview.
Natalie Portman wore a cloak on the red carpet with the embroidered names of female directors. Plus, Janelle Monáe and Mark Ruffalo female directors shouted at their award ceremonies.
The parasite producer Kwak Sin Ae received the award as the best picture and implemented the profit as follows:
“I feel that a very favorable moment in history is happening.”
FULL WINNER LIST BELOW:
Appearance of an actor in a leading role of the nominees:
Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORENCE
Leonardo DiCaprio was ONCE … IN HOLLYWOOD
Adam Driver in the HISTORY
Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES
Appearance of an actor nominated in a supporting role:
Tom Hanks on a nice day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES
Al Pacino in IRISH
Joe Pesci in IRISH
Brad Pitt was ONCE IN … IN HOLLYWOOD – WINNER
Appearance of an actress in a leading role of the nominees:
Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET
Scarlett Johansson in THE HISTORY
Saoirse Ronan at LITTLE WOMEN
Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL
Renée Zellweger in JUDY – WINNER
Appearance of an actress nominated in a supporting role:
Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL
Laura Dern in the HISTORY – SIEGER
Scarlett Johansson in the JOJO RABBIT
Florence Pugh at LITTLE WOMEN
Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL
Best animated feature film of the nominees of the year:
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
I have lost my body
Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
KLAUS
Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
MISSING LINK
Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
TOY STORY 4 – WINNER
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
Performance for the nominees for cinematography:
THE IRISHMAN
Rodrigo Prieto
JOKER
Lawrence Sher
THE LIGHTHOUSE
Jarin Blaschke
1917 – WINNER
Roger Deakins
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
Robert Richardson
Achievement in costume design nominations:
THE IRISHMAN
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
JOJO RABBIT
Mayes C. Rubeo
JOKER
Mark bridges
LITTLE WOMEN – WINNERS
Jacqueline Durran
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
Arianne Phillips
Performance in the placement of nominees:
THE IRISHMAN
Martin Scorsese
JOKER
Todd Phillips
1917
Sam Mendes
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
Quentin Tarantino
PARASIT – WINNER
Bong Joon Ho
The best nominees for documentaries:
AMERICAN FACTORY – WINNER
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
THE CAVE
Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY
Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
FOR SAMA
Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
HONEY LAND
Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
Best nominations for the short documentary film:
IN ABSENCE
Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
LEARN SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU ARE A GIRL) – WINNERS
Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
Life overtakes me
John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN
Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
CHA-CHA
Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
Success with the nominees for the film editorial team:
FORD V FERRARI – WINNER
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
THE IRISHMAN
Thelma Schoonmaker
JOJO RABBIT
Tom Eagles
JOKER
Jeff Groth
PARASITE
Yang Jinmo
Best international feature film of the year nominated:
CORPUS CHRISTI
Poland
Directed by Jan Komasa
HONEY LAND
Northern Macedonia
Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska
LES MISÉRABLES
France
Directed by Ladj Ly
Pain and fame
Spain
Directed by Pedro Almodóvar
PARASIT – WINNER
South Korea
Directed by Bong Joon Ho
Successes in make-up and hairstyling nominations:
BOMBSHELL – WINNER
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
JOKER
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
JUDY
Jeremy Woodhead
MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Performance in music for cinema films (original score) Nominees:
JOKER – WINNER
Hildur Guðnadóttir
LITTLE WOMAN
Alexandre Desplat
MARRIAGE HISTORY
Randy Newman
1917
Thomas Newman
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
John Williams
Performance in music for the nomination of feature films (original song):
“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from TOY STORY 4
Music and poetry by Randy Newman
“(I will love myself again” by ROCKETMAN – WINNER
Music by Elton John
Lyric by Bernie Taupin
“I stand with you” by BREAKTHROUGH
Music and poetry by Diane Warren
“Into The Unknown” by FROZEN II
Music and poetry by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
“Stand Up” by HARRIET
Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
The nominees for the best film of the year:
FORD V FERRARI
Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, producers
THE IRISHMAN
Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers
JOJO RABBIT
Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, producers
JOKER
Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers
LITTLE WOMAN
Amy Pascal, producer
MARRIAGE HISTORY
Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, producers
1917
Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, producers
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, producers
PARASIT – WINNER
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers
Production output Design nominations:
THE IRISHMAN
Production design: Bob Shaw
Stage design: Regina Graves
JOJO RABBIT
Production design: Ra Vincent
Set design: Nora Sopková
1917
Production design: Dennis Gassner
Set design: Lee Sandales
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD – WINNERS
Production design: Barbara Ling
Stage design: Nancy Haigh
PARASITE
Production design: Lee Ha Jun
Set decoration: Cho Won Woo
Best animated short film nominations:
DCERA (DAUGHTER)
Daria Kashcheeva
HAIR LOVE – WINNER
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
KITBULL
Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
UNFORGETTABLE
Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
SISTER
Siqi song
The best nominees for live action short films:
BROTHERHOOD
Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
NEFTA SOCCER CLUB
Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
THE NEIGHBOR’S WINDOW – WINNER
Marshall Curry
SARIA
Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A SISTER
Delphine Girard
Achievement in sound editing nomination:
FORD V FERRARI – WINNER
Donald Sylvester
JOKER
Alan Robert Murray
1917
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
Wylie Stateman
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Matthew Wood and David Acord
Successful Sound Mixing nominees:
AD ASTRA
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
FORD V FERRARI
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
JOKER
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917 – WINNER
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Success with the nominees for visual effects:
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
THE IRISHMAN
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
THE LION KING
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew Jones and Elliot Newman
1917 – WINNER
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
Adjusted screenplay nominations:
THE IRISHMAN
Screenplay written by Steven Zaillian
JOJO RABBIT – WINNER
Screenplay written by Taika Waititi
JOKER
Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
LITTLE WOMAN
Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
THE TWO POPES
Written by Anthony McCarten
Original screenplay nominations:
KNIFE OUT
Written by Rian Johnson
MARRIAGE HISTORY
Written by Noah Baumbach
1917
Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD
Written by Quentin Tarantino
PARASIT – WINNER
Screenplay written by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Story of Bong Joon Ho