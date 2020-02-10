Oscars 2020: “Parasite” wins the best picture in Shocker [Full Winners List]

The South Korean film Parasite was the first non-English-language film to make history at the Oscars on Sunday and received the award for best film.

“I feel like I’m waking up and feeling that is all a dream. It all feels very surreal,” said the director Bong Joon Ho,

The thriller also won three other awards for best international film, best original screenplay and best director. With a total of four Oscars, it won more than any other film. In second place was the 1917 film, which won three Oscars for cinematography, sound mixing and visual effects.

The film is about class struggle and discrimination in ways that some have described as dark comedy and others as mystery.

This win comes after the # OscarsSoWhite trend in 2016 and the academy’s subsequent drive for diversity. In 2016, the academy came under fire after all deputy candidates were white for two consecutive years. The academy promised to double its membership of women and minorities by the current year. 84 percent of academics were white, according to a study recently published by The Hollywood Reporter. This victory for parasites may have seemed like a total victory for diversity, but critics point out that this year the academy only nominated one colored woman in the acting categories and no woman as the best director.

The show tried to show its goal of diversity in a different way. For the first time ever a woman Eimear Nooneconducted the 42-piece orchestra.

“I think we want to create a safe space and encourage people to get up when they fall. I think it’s a conductor, directors, whatever – I think we need more of that kind of thinking. She told NPR in an interview.

Natalie Portman wore a cloak on the red carpet with the embroidered names of female directors. Plus, Janelle Monáe and Mark Ruffalo female directors shouted at their award ceremonies.

The parasite producer Kwak Sin Ae received the award as the best picture and implemented the profit as follows:

“I feel that a very favorable moment in history is happening.”

FULL WINNER LIST BELOW:

Appearance of an actor in a leading role of the nominees:

Antonio Banderas in PAIN AND GLORENCE

Leonardo DiCaprio was ONCE … IN HOLLYWOOD

Adam Driver in the HISTORY

Joaquin Phoenix in JOKER – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce in THE TWO POPES

Appearance of an actor nominated in a supporting role:

Tom Hanks on a nice day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins in THE TWO POPES

Al Pacino in IRISH

Joe Pesci in IRISH

Brad Pitt was ONCE IN … IN HOLLYWOOD – WINNER

Appearance of an actress in a leading role of the nominees:

Cynthia Erivo in HARRIET

Scarlett Johansson in THE HISTORY

Saoirse Ronan at LITTLE WOMEN

Charlize Theron in BOMBSHELL

Renée Zellweger in JUDY – WINNER

Appearance of an actress nominated in a supporting role:

Kathy Bates in RICHARD JEWELL

Laura Dern in the HISTORY – SIEGER

Scarlett Johansson in the JOJO RABBIT

Florence Pugh at LITTLE WOMEN

Margot Robbie in BOMBSHELL

Best animated feature film of the nominees of the year:

HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD

Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

I have lost my body

Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

KLAUS

Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

MISSING LINK

Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

TOY STORY 4 – WINNER

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

Performance for the nominees for cinematography:

THE IRISHMAN

Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER

Lawrence Sher

THE LIGHTHOUSE

Jarin Blaschke

1917 – WINNER

Roger Deakins

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

Robert Richardson

Achievement in costume design nominations:

THE IRISHMAN

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

JOJO RABBIT

Mayes C. Rubeo

JOKER

Mark bridges

LITTLE WOMEN – WINNERS

Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

Arianne Phillips

Performance in the placement of nominees:

THE IRISHMAN

Martin Scorsese

JOKER

Todd Phillips

1917

Sam Mendes

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

Quentin Tarantino

PARASIT – WINNER

Bong Joon Ho

The best nominees for documentaries:

AMERICAN FACTORY – WINNER

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

THE CAVE

Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY

Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

FOR SAMA

Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

HONEY LAND

Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

Best nominations for the short documentary film:

IN ABSENCE

Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

LEARN SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU ARE A GIRL) – WINNERS

Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

Life overtakes me

John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN

Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

CHA-CHA

Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

Success with the nominees for the film editorial team:

FORD V FERRARI – WINNER

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

THE IRISHMAN

Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT

Tom Eagles

JOKER

Jeff Groth

PARASITE

Yang Jinmo

Best international feature film of the year nominated:

CORPUS CHRISTI

Poland

Directed by Jan Komasa

HONEY LAND

Northern Macedonia

Directed by Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska

LES MISÉRABLES

France

Directed by Ladj Ly

Pain and fame

Spain

Directed by Pedro Almodóvar

PARASIT – WINNER

South Korea

Directed by Bong Joon Ho

Successes in make-up and hairstyling nominations:

BOMBSHELL – WINNER

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

JOKER

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

JUDY

Jeremy Woodhead

MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Performance in music for cinema films (original score) Nominees:

JOKER – WINNER

Hildur Guðnadóttir

LITTLE WOMAN

Alexandre Desplat

MARRIAGE HISTORY

Randy Newman

1917

Thomas Newman

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

John Williams

Performance in music for the nomination of feature films (original song):

“I can’t let you throw yourself away” from TOY STORY 4

Music and poetry by Randy Newman

“(I will love myself again” by ROCKETMAN – WINNER

Music by Elton John

Lyric by Bernie Taupin

“I stand with you” by BREAKTHROUGH

Music and poetry by Diane Warren

“Into The Unknown” by FROZEN II

Music and poetry by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

“Stand Up” by HARRIET

Music and lyrics by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

The nominees for the best film of the year:

FORD V FERRARI

Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, producers

THE IRISHMAN

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers

JOJO RABBIT

Carthew Neal, Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, producers

JOKER

Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, producers

LITTLE WOMAN

Amy Pascal, producer

MARRIAGE HISTORY

Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, producers

1917

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, producers

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, producers

PARASIT – WINNER

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, producers

Production output Design nominations:

THE IRISHMAN

Production design: Bob Shaw

Stage design: Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT

Production design: Ra Vincent

Set design: Nora Sopková

1917

Production design: Dennis Gassner

Set design: Lee Sandales

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD – WINNERS

Production design: Barbara Ling

Stage design: Nancy Haigh

PARASITE

Production design: Lee Ha Jun

Set decoration: Cho Won Woo

Best animated short film nominations:

DCERA (DAUGHTER)

Daria Kashcheeva

HAIR LOVE – WINNER

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

KITBULL

Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

UNFORGETTABLE

Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

SISTER

Siqi song

The best nominees for live action short films:

BROTHERHOOD

Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

NEFTA SOCCER CLUB

Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

THE NEIGHBOR’S WINDOW – WINNER

Marshall Curry

SARIA

Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A SISTER

Delphine Girard

Achievement in sound editing nomination:

FORD V FERRARI – WINNER

Donald Sylvester

JOKER

Alan Robert Murray

1917

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

Wylie Stateman

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Matthew Wood and David Acord

Successful Sound Mixing nominees:

AD ASTRA

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

FORD V FERRARI

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

JOKER

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917 – WINNER

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Success with the nominees for visual effects:

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

THE LION KING

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew Jones and Elliot Newman

1917 – WINNER

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

Adjusted screenplay nominations:

THE IRISHMAN

Screenplay written by Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT – WINNER

Screenplay written by Taika Waititi

JOKER

Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMAN

Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES

Written by Anthony McCarten

Original screenplay nominations:

KNIFE OUT

Written by Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE HISTORY

Written by Noah Baumbach

1917

Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD

Written by Quentin Tarantino

PARASIT – WINNER

Screenplay written by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Story of Bong Joon Ho