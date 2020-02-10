Oscars 2020: Parasite creates history by becoming the first foreign film to take the lead

The 2020 awards season began in January with the Golden Globes, which led to the prestigious Oscars that were held at the Dolby Theater last night. Who is who from Hollywood attended the event as many honored the red carpet and made their presence known. But before the show began last night, moviegoers around the world had one thing in mind: what movie would the Oscar win? 1917 by Sam Mendes, who has already received the Best Film awards several times this year, or Parasite, who has also obtained the Best Foreign Language Feature Film since the awards season began.

Needless to say, Bong Joon Ho’s parasite won the Best Oscar Film last night and fans couldn’t be more excited. After all, many were supporting the movie. And not only that, but the Korean film also took home most of the awards last night. Directed by Bong Joon Ho, the film follows an impoverished South Korean family who pretends to be qualified professionals to obtain long-term employment for a rich family. He also won the Best Director and Best Original Screenplay award, and Parasite won the award for best international film, with a total of four Academy Awards, which led the ceremony. This was followed by 1917, which won three awards and Ford v Ferrari, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Joker won two awards each. But it was Parasite who made history at the 92 Academy Awards, as it became the first foreign-language film to win a Best Oscar Film.

During his speech, while accepting the award, Bong Joon Ho said: “I’ve seen Scorsese lose this award several times. Then he didn’t know me, but he was very frustrated. Being nominated with him was very exciting.” Producer Kwak Sin Ae added: “I am speechless. We never imagined that this would happen, we are so happy. I feel that a very opportune moment in history is happening in history at this time. I express my deepest gratitude and respect to all Academy members for making this decision. ”However, the show’s producers tried to cut their speech by dimming the lights during the show, but the audience rebelled. When the lights came back on, the parasite’s executive producer Miky Lee He continued: “Bong, thank you. Thank you for being the way you are. I like everything about him. His smile, the way he talks, the way he walks, and especially the way he leads. I really, really, really want to thank our Korean film audience, to our viewers. ”

While admiring his Oscar behind the scenes with producer Kwak Sin Ae, co-writer Han Jin Won and translator Sharon Choi, Bong Joon Ho confessed: “I am a very strange person. I just did what I always did with producer Kwak. I feel that something will hit me and I will wake up from this dream. ”When asked what message he had for Asian talent trying to work in the film industry, he explained that The Farewell, who had a completely Asian cast and was ready in China, where the dialogues were in Mandarin, she won the best feature film award at the Film Independent Spirit Awards the same weekend as the Oscars. She praised the film’s director, Lulu Wang, and noted that it shouldn’t be necessary to separate Asian films from any another type.

The parasite began making rounds when it began receiving awards from May 2019, when it won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. Since then, it has become a global box office phenomenon, raising $ 166.1 million worldwide. She is also the second foreign film to be nominated and the first to win in the Screen Actors Guild for her outstanding performance of a cast. He was also nominated for the best awards in the Producers Guild, the Directors Guild and the BAFTAs, before winning an Oscar last night.

