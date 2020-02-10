Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman wears a dress embroidered with names of female directors rejected

Natalie Portman covered a red carpet with a Dior cape embroidered with the names of all female directors who were not nominated this year.

Bong Joon-ho, Sam Mendes, Todd Phillips, Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino are all in the race for the best director at this year’s ceremony, with women again left out of the best directors category.

The subtle yet striking statement saw the names of the female directors, many of whom hoped they would get a nod from the academy on the edges of Portman’s cape in gold font.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

She said, “I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year in my subtle way.”

The announcement of the nomination caused a stir in January when actor Issa Rae deadpanned: “Congratulations to those men” after reading the nominees.

A close-up of the stitching (AFP via Getty Images)

Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers) and Alma Har’el (Honey Boy) were all omitted in particular.

The Portman movement made Twitter wild, with one person saying, “She is my religion. Let me bow to her feet for this.”

.