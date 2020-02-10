Oscars 2020: Natalie Portman pays tribute to the unrecognized directors

The appearance of Natalie Portman’s red carpet is a blunt statement against the Oscar committee this year. The actress attended the event dressed in a black Dior cape with subtle gold embroidery on the top of a black and gold dress. Before anyone else could notice, Natalie Portman said she had the names of all the directors of the year 2019 that had been ignored by the 2020 Oscars. These names included Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Marielle Heller (A beautiful day in the neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Bo), Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire) and Mati Diop (Atlantics) .

The nominees in the director category this year are Martin Scorsese (The Irish), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). This is not the first time that the Oscars have been criticized for not being an inclusive platform. So far in the history of the Oscars, only five women have been nominated in the best director category. Kathryn Bigelow (The Hurt Locker) is the only director who has won an Oscar in 90 years.

This is not the first time Natalie Portman raises her voice against discrimination. In announcing the award for best director at the 2018 Golden Globes, Natalie Portman said there were only men nominated.

The positive side is that discrimination against women now stands out. A special advertising campaign by the nonprofit organization Give Her a Break broadcast live the announcements of the films directed by the directors during the commercial cutting of the awards. By the way, the Oscars are not only criticized for their discrimination against women but also against people of color. Cynthia Erivo is the only color actor who has been nominated for the Oscar 2020.

