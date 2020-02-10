Oscars 2020: Matthew A Cherry’s old tweet shows up again

He predicted that he would win an Oscar in 2012 (Photo: Sony / Reuters)

The ten-year-old writer Matthew A Cherry, who predicted that he would one day be nominated for an Oscar, resurfaced after his victory at the 92nd Academy Awards show, and it is so pure.

The 38-year-old received a prize for the best animated short film and his healthy old position returned immediately.

On 2 June 2012, Matthew wrote on the social media site: “I will be nominated for an Oscar someday. Claim it already. “

He was not only nominated, but also won a prize.

If that isn’t things that exist, we don’t know what is.

Hair Love is a film that revolves around the relationship between an African-American father, Stephen and his daughter, Zuri, and her hair.

Despite the fact that he has long strands, Stephen is used to his wife doing his daughter’s hair, so when she’s not available just before a big event, Stephen will have to figure it out for himself.

The story was created because there is a lack of representation in regular animated projects and Matthew also wanted to promote love among young black men and women.

In an act of solidarity, Matthew also invited a student who had been suspended over his dreadlocks for the special night.

The student, DeAndre Arnold, was told that his hair was contrary to the student handbook, which stated that male students’ hair should not extend below the top of a T-shirt collar.

Many considered the discipline an act of racism rooted in limiting gender roles.

At the same time, the six-minute film stood out at a time when Oscars nominees were noticeably missing racial diversity.

Despite the endless phenomenal films, only one color actor – Harriet’s Cynthia Erivo – was nominated.

Matthew, a former football player, explained last year that he wanted the film to fight negative stereotypes about black paternity and tackle a lack of representation in animation.

“I wanted to see a young black family in the animated world,” said the star.





