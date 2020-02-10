Oscars 2020: Martin Scorsese doesze off Eminem’s performance

Same, Martin (Photo: AP – ABC)

Martin Scorsese slowly dozed off in Eminem’s performance of Lose Yourself during the Oscars 2020 was an immediate hit with viewers.

The Irish director soon became an internet sensation when he caught 40 winks when the rapper came on stage for a surprising appearance.

Whether Martin is not a fan of the job or just tired after two hours in the same place remains to be seen.

The hilarious moment began with a montage of memorable songs from hit movies before Eminem took the stage to perform Lose Yourself, which won the best original song for 8 Mile in 2002.

While Eminem was performing the song, cameras flashed through the crowd to stop Martin taking a small nap and fans fell in love with it.

A viewer quickly went to Twitter to share his joy with Martin’s reaction, tweeting: “Martin Scorsese and his daughter responded to Eminem. You’re welcome.’

“Cutting to Martin Scorsese during Eminem’s musical song is automatically the best winner of the short film next year,” is another joke.

Martin Scorsese and his daughter respond to Eminem.

You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/n4eMXf7DfZ

– Steven Santos (@stevensantos) 10 February 2020

During Eminem’s musical song, cutting to Martin Scorsese is automatically the best winner of next year’s short film.

– Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) 10 February 2020

Martin Scorsese does not like sequence: Marvel films, Eminem, editing films. #Eminem # Oscar2020 # Oscars2020 pic.twitter.com/re8f6EaIuh

– Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) 10 February 2020

Martin Scorsese Billie Eilish

🤝

hate eminem’s

performance pic.twitter.com/83GMZD9z8q

– location 2020 (@lokiposts) 10 February 2020

One person commented: “Martin Scorsese does not like order: admire films, Eminem, edit films.”

Meanwhile, Eminem quickly went to the social media to apologize for the delay in appearing at the Oscars, given that the rapper won 17 years ago.

He tweeted: “Also, if you had another chance, another chance … Thank you for having me @ TheAcademy. Sorry I took 18 years to come here. “

However, it would have been hard for Martin to fall asleep when James Corden and Rebel Wilson brought some light entertainment to the Oscars as they dressed as Cats characters and caused absolute destruction on stage.

The pair wore full furry costumes and face paint to mention the (once somewhat doomed) live action movie during the show, and their hilarious capers were a highlight for everyone.

Dive into the nightmare-inducing cat versions of James and Rebel, Martin.

