Oscars 2020 live updates: what time do the Oscars start, who is nominated and how can I watch?

The 92nd Academy Awards begin tonight (Sunday, February 9) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The biggest stars of Hollywood gather during the ceremony to see who wins the most coveted awards from the film industry, from Best Actor to the biggest prize of the night, Best Picture.

Follow all the action in our live blog:

2020-02-09T13: 46: 04,000Z

27 films that you will never believe have won an Oscar

2020-02-09T13: 31: 04,000Z

The Academy would like us to believe it is green, writes our art columnist Lucy Jones, but read figures for the evening as the last days of Rome

2020-02-09T13: 17: 04,000Z

View our forecasts for the Oscars here:

2020-02-09T12: 54: 04,000Z

Earlier today, Al Pacino revealed that the Oscars can be ‘a bit stressful’

2020-02-09T12: 12: 19.710Z

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s blog for the 92nd Academy Awards!

To kick things off, I share all of our Oscars coverage right up to the biggest movie night. Tonight your host is Jacob Stolworthy – he will be blogging the latest news, gossip and winners live as the ceremony unfolds.

Among the nominees this year are Joaquin Phoenix, widely tipped as the best actor favorite for his performance in Todd Phillips’ Joker, and Brad Pitt, who was able to win his very first acting Oscar ever for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood .

Meanwhile, Sam Mendes and his 1917 war epic are the popular favorites for Best Director and Best Picture, respectively, after the film has swept both the Baftas and the Golden Globes.

If you watch from home, there are many ways to keep track of all the action on TV and online.

The evening will be broadcast live on ABC in the US and on NOW TV and Sky in the UK.

Sky Cinema is broadcast throughout the evening, starting at 10 p.m. in the UK with arrival on the red carpet. The ceremony itself starts around 1 AM GMT.

For viewers in the US, the Oscars will be available for viewing on ABC, with coverage of the red carpet starting at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET.

