Oscars 2020 Live Stream: How To See The Academy Awards And The Red Carpet

Scroll to view more pictures

The 92nd Academy Awards are just around the corner, and for those of us who don’t have a TV (we raise our hands), “Oscars 2020 Live Stream” is something we googled like no other. For those who don’t know, the 2020 Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 9th at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California and aired on ABC. For the second time in a row there will be no host. (As some may recall, the Oscars canceled their host for 2019 after Kevin Hart’s homophobic tweets surfaced again.)

Of the nine nominations for the best picture, which include films from 1917 to Little Women, Joker is the most nominated film with 11 nods. Netflix, which released films such as “Marriage Story”, “The Irishman” and “Two Popes”, received the most nominations of all studios with 20 nods. Among the stars to be expected are Scarlett Johansson (who has been nominated for two Oscars for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit), Saoirse Ronan, Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie,

After the nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards were announced in January, viewers criticized the academy for missing directors and color actress nominations. Cynthia Erivo, who won Best Actress Award for Harriet Tubman’s performance in Harriet, is the only black person to have been nominated for this year’s Academy Awards.

Learn how to stream the Oscars 2020 in advance.

prize-giving

Time: Sunday, February 9, 5 p.m. EST / 8 p.m. PST on ABC.

ABC Live: Visit ABC Live, click on the Oscars in the TV program and register with your TV provider.

ABC App: Download the ABC App from the App Store, click on the Oscars and register with your TV provider.

Hulu + Live TV: Log in to your Hulu + Live TV account and scroll to the Oscars on ABC. (Hulu + Live TV offers a free seven-day trial and costs $ 54.99 a month.)

YouTube TV: Sign in to your YouTube TV account and scroll down to see the Oscars on ABC. (YouTube TV offers a five-day free trial for $ 49.99 a month.)

Fubo TV: Log in to your Fubo TV account and scroll down to see the Oscars on ABC. (Fubo TV offers a free seven-day trial and costs $ 44.99 a month.)

Sling TV: Log in to your Sling TV account and scroll down to see the Oscars on ABC. (Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial. Costs start at $ 20 a month.)

Red carpet

E! Countdown to the red carpet: The Oscars 2020

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

Hosts: Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest

Stream: Sign up for most of the above services and watch E! On.

Entertainment tonight

Stream: ET Live, ET Live app, CBS All Access, CBS news

Oscars live on the red carpet

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 a.m.ET.

Stream: Sign in to most of the above services and watch ABC.

Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live

Time: 3:30 p.m. PT / 6:30 a.m.ET.

Stream: Check out @ TheAcademy’s official Twitter page.