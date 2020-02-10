Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech refers to cow’s milk

Best photo – Parasite
Dear actress – Renée Zellweger, Judy
Dear actor – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Dear director – Bong Joon ho, parasite
Music (original song) – (I’m going) love me again, Rocketman
Music (original score) – prankster
International feature film – South Korea, parasite
Makeup and hairstyle – Bomb
Visual effects – 1917
Best movie editing – Ford against Ferrari
Best cinematography – Roger Deakins, 1917
Best sound mix – 1917
Best sound processing – Ford against Ferrari
Best supporting actress – Laura Dern, wedding story
Documentary short position – Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)
Documentary function – American factory
Best costume design – Jacqueline Durran, little women
Best production design – Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Live action short film – The neighbors window
Most custom scenario – Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Best original scenario – Bong Joon Ho, parasite
Animated short film – Hair love
Animated feature film –Toy Story 4
Best supporting role – Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood