Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix’s acceptance speech refers to cow’s milk

Best photo – Parasite

Dear actress – Renée Zellweger, Judy

Dear actor – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Dear director – Bong Joon ho, parasite

Music (original song) – (I’m going) love me again, Rocketman

Music (original score) – prankster

International feature film – South Korea, parasite

Makeup and hairstyle – Bomb

Visual effects – 1917

Best movie editing – Ford against Ferrari

Best cinematography – Roger Deakins, 1917

Best sound mix – 1917

Best sound processing – Ford against Ferrari

Best supporting actress – Laura Dern, wedding story

Documentary short position – Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

Documentary function – American factory

Best costume design – Jacqueline Durran, little women

Best production design – Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Live action short film – The neighbors window

Most custom scenario – Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Best original scenario – Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Animated short film – Hair love

Animated feature film –Toy Story 4

Best supporting role – Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood