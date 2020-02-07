Oscars 2020: How much is the golden statue worth?

In the film industry, an Academy Award is generally regarded as one of the most prestigious awards that one can receive.

Those who win a lot at the star-studded event are often overwhelmed by emotion, such as Halle Berry, whose 2002 acceptance speech for her historic victory as best actress is remembered as one of the most passionate ever delivered on stage.

Since 2010 it has become a tradition after the award ceremony for the winners of the evening to have their statuettes engraved with their names.

You would assume that the golden statues, etched with the names of some of the most talked-about people in Hollywood, would be worth a lot.

However, the value of an Oscar is much lower than one might imagine.

How much does it cost to make an Oscar and how much is it worth?

A 2017 video produced by Timeage’s personal finance company, Coinage, states that the cost of making an Oscar figurine is around $ 400 (£ 307).

However, this is not how much the golden figure is worth.

In 2015, a Los Angeles judge ruled that an Oscar figurine won by Joseph C Wright in 1942 for Best Art Direction in the musical My Gal Sal by Rita Hayworth – previously sold for $ 79,200 (£ 61,180) – by the Academy could be recovered for $ 10 (£ 7.72).

From 1951 to a few years ago, a rule stipulated that those who win Oscars and their heirs cannot sell their gold figurines without first offering them to the Academy for $ 10.

However, the scheme changed a few years ago, so those in possession of an Oscar who wants to sell it must first offer it to the Academy for $ 1 (77 p).

1/65

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”.

Reuters

2/65

Rami Malek is holding his best actor Oscar while he reacts after the show ends

Reuters

3/65

Spike Lee (left) jumps into the arms of actor Samuel L Jackson while accepting the prize for best original screenplay for “BlacKkKlansman”

AFP / Getty

4/65

Olivia Colman accepts her prize for best actress

Reuters

5/65

Melissa McCarthy presents the prize for best costume design.

REUTERS

6/65

Hannah Beachler celebrates with her Oscar for the best production

Reuters

7/65

American actor and singer Billy Porter arrives

AFP / Getty

8/65

Rami Malek winner of the Best Actor Award for “Bohemian Raphsody” opens a bottle of champagne

Winner of the best actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody” Rami Malek

9/65

Jennifer Lopez checks her makeup backstage

AMPAS / AFP / Getty

10/65

Rami Malek (L) winner Best Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody, Olivia Colman (2L) winner of Best Actress for’ The Favorite ‘, Mahershala Ali (R) winner of Best Supporting Actor for’ Green Book ‘and Regina King (2R) winner of Best supporting actor for ‘If Beale Street Could Talk

EPA

11/65

Keegan Michael Key drops out to announce the Mary Poppins performance.

REUTERS

12/65

Best supporting actress winner for “If Beale Street Could Talk” Regina King

AFP / Getty

13/65

Actor James McCoy before the start of the 91st Academy Awards show.

Reuters

14/65

Olivia Colman, winner of Best Actress for ‘The Favorite’

Getty Images

15/65

Nominated best supporting actor Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bib are arriving

Reuters

16/65

Comedians Maya Rudolf, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler (right) talk backstage

AMPAS / AFP / Getty

17/65

Miley Cyrus poses during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019

EPA

18/65

Becky Neiman-Cobb (left) and Domee Shi (right) winners of the Short Film (Animated) Award for ‘Bao’

EPA

19/65

Ben Falcone (from left to right), Olivia Grant, Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

FATHER

20/65

Lady Gaga cries while winning the prize for the best original song

AFP / Getty

21/65

Charlie Wachtel, David Robinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee accept the Best Adapted Screenplay award

Reuters

22/65

Helen Mirren arrives

Reuters

23/65

Best winner of the foreign language film for “Roma”, Mexican director Alfonso Cuaron (right) walking with the American actress Angela Bassett (center) and the Spanish actor Javier Bardem backstage

AMPAS / AFP / Getty

24/65

Best winners of the short film with live action for Guy Nattiv, “Skin” director and his female actress Jaime Ray Newman

AFP / Getty

25/65

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”.

AFP / Getty

26/65

AFP / Getty

27/65

Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt accept the prize for the best original song

AFP / Getty

28/65

Adam Lambert (left) plays with Queen’s Brian May (right) and Roger Taylor (center)

AMPAS / EPA

29/65

Winner best supporting actor for “If Beale Street Could Talk” Regina King and Best Adapted Scenario winner for “BlacKkKlansman” Spike Lee attend the 91st annual Academy Awards Governors Ball

AFP / Getty

30/65

Best supporting actress Rachel Weisz arrives.

Reuters

31/65

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”.

Reuters

32/65

Winner of the best actor for “Bohemian Rhapsody” Rami Malek

AFP / Getty

33/65

Director Peter Farrelly, winner of Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay for “Green Book”, backstage

AMPAS / AFP / Getty

34/65

Alessandra Ambrosio attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

FATHER

35/65

Lady Gaga backstage

AMPAS / AFP / Getty

36/65

Spike Lee holds a knuckle with the text “Love” when he arrives with his wife Tonya Lewis Lee.

Reuters

37/65

AFP / Getty

38/65

Olivia Colman attends the 91st Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

Getty

39/65

Terry Crews poses at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019

EPA

40/65

Lady Gaga accepts the Best Original Song award for “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born”

Reuters

41/65

Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward participate in the 91st annual Academy Awards in Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019

Getty

42/65

Regina King (R) and Steven James.

Reuters

43/65

AFP / Getty

44/65

Jennifer Hudson, Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler.

Reuters

45/65

Lady Gaga arrives at the 91st Academy Awards

Reuters

46/65

Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart celebrate backstage with their Best Production Design awards for ‘Black Panther’.

Reuters

47/65

Regina King poses backstage with her prize for best supporting actress for her role in “Als Beale Street Could Talk”.

Reuters

48/65

Spike Lee (L) embraces presenter Samuel L. Jackson while winning the “Adapted Screenplay” prize for “BlacKkKlansman.”

Reuters

49/65

EPA

50/65

(Credit too long, see caption)

51/65

Viggo Mortensen, Linda Cardellini, Mahershala Ali, Octavia Spencer and Brian Currie accept the Best Picture Award for ‘Green Book’

Getty Images

52/65

Getty Images

53/65

Ludwig Goransson accepts the Music (Original Score) award for ‘Black Panther’ from Tessa Thompson and Michael B Jordan

Getty Images

54/65

Megan Pormer attends the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

Getty Images for EJAF

55/65

Chelsea Hamill (L), Mark Hamill (C) and Marilou York (R) pose during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019

EPA

56/65

Sir Elton John and Brandon Flowers of The Killers play on stage during the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

Getty / EJAF

57/65

Amy Adams (R) and Darren Le Gallo (L) pose at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019

EPA

58/65

Marilyn Manson (L) and Jon Voight participate in the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

EPA

59/65

Glenn Close poses during the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019

EPA

60/65

Billy Porter

Getty Images

61/65

Kobe Bryant (R) and Vanessa Laine Bryant participate in the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

EPA

62/65

Brandon Flowers of The Killers plays on stage

Getty / EJAF

63/65

Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin participate in the 27th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

Getty Images for EJAF

64/65

Ben Falcone (2-R) and Melissa McCarthy (R) participate in the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

EPA

65/65

Gerard Butler (C) arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2019

EPA

“Academy Award winners have no rights whatsoever to the copyright or goodwill of the Academy on the Oscar figurine or the registration of trademarks and service marks. Prize winners must abide by these rules and regulations, ”says the Oscars website.

“Prize winners may not sell or otherwise discard the Oscar figurine, nor allow it to be legally sold or discarded without first offering it to the Academy for an amount of $ 1.”

The statement adds that this rule also applies to “the heirs and assigns of Academy Award winners who can donate a statuette through donation or bequest,” and that miniature statuettes are subject to the same rule as standard statuettes.

How many have Oscars been sold in the past?

Despite the strict rules that have been introduced to prevent gold Oscars from being sold for stratospheric amounts, this has not prevented some statuettes from being auctioned in the past.

In 1999, Michael Jackson purchased the Best Picture Award won by producer David O Selznick for the 1939 Gone With the Wind romance for $ 1.54 million, says Vanity Fair.

Meanwhile, the prize for best actress Vivien Leigh won for her performance in the film was sold in 1993 for more than $ 500,000 (£ 386, 382).

Three years later Clarke Gable received the Best Actor Prize for the 1934 film It Happened One Night for more than $ 600,000 (£ 463,659).

Since the first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929, more than 3000 Oscar figurines have been presented to the winners.

.