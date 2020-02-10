Oscars 2020: Full winners list including Parasite, Renee Zellweger

By
Nikki Berney
-
0
15
See who won which prize during the Oscars 2020 (photo: AP / Getty)

Packing an Oscar is the dream of every actor, director and other player in the film industry, and 2020 turned out to be a big year for various stars in the film industry.

The big winner of the night was Bong Joon Ho and his film Parasite, which won four of the awards, but the night also ended with a high for Brad Pitt, Joawuin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and more.

The full Oscars 2020 winner list:

Best supporting actor – Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

  • Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
  • Al Pacino, the Irishman
  • Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best animated feature – Toy Story 4

  • How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World
  • I lost my body
  • Klaus
  • Missing link

Best short animation film – Hair Love

  • Dcera (Daughter)
  • Kitbull
  • memorable
  • Sister

Best original scenario – Parasite

  • Knives out
  • Wedding story
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood

Most adapted scenario – Jojo Rabbit

  • The Irishman
  • prankster
  • Little women
  • The two popes

Best live action short: the window of the neighbors

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta soccer club
  • Saria
  • A sister

Best production design – Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • 1917
  • Parasite

Best costume design – Little Women

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • prankster
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best documentary – American factory

  • The cave
  • The edge of democracy
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

Best documentary short – Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

  • In the absence
  • I am overwhelmed by life
  • St Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best supporting actress – Laura Dern, Marriage Story

  • Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
  • Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh, little women
  • Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Elton John and Bernie Taupin have won the best original song (Photo: PA)

Best cinematography – 1917

  • The Irishman
  • prankster
  • The lighthouse
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best sound processing – Ford v Ferrari

  • prankster
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mix – 1917

  • Advertisement Astra
  • Ford against Ferrari
  • prankster
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best movie editing – Ford v Ferrari

  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • prankster
  • Parasite

Best visual effects – 1917

  • Avengers Endgame
  • The Irishman
  • The lionking
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best makeup and hair – Bombshell

  • prankster
  • Judy
  • Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
  • 1917

Best international feature film – Parasite

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Les Misérables
  • Pain and glory

Best original score – Joker

  • Little women
  • Wedding story
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song – (I Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

  • I can’t let you go, Toy Story 4
  • I’m with you, breakthrough
  • Into the Unknown, Frozen II
  • Get up, Harriet

Best actor – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

  • Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Adam Driver, Wedding Story
  • Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress – Renee Zellweger, Judy

  • Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  • Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  • Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best director – Bong Joon Ho, parasite

  • Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  • Todd Phillips, Joker
  • Sam Mendes, 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best photo – Parasite

  • Ford against Ferrari
  • The Irishman
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • prankster
  • Little women
  • Wedding story
  • 1917
  • Once upon a time in Hollywood


