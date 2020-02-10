Oscars 2020: Full winners list including Parasite, Renee Zellweger

See who won which prize during the Oscars 2020 (photo: AP / Getty)

Packing an Oscar is the dream of every actor, director and other player in the film industry, and 2020 turned out to be a big year for various stars in the film industry.

The big winner of the night was Bong Joon Ho and his film Parasite, which won four of the awards, but the night also ended with a high for Brad Pitt, Joawuin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and more.

The full Oscars 2020 winner list:

Best supporting actor – Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best animated feature – Toy Story 4

How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Best short animation film – Hair Love

Dcera (Daughter)

Kitbull

memorable

Sister

Best original scenario – Parasite

Knives out

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Most adapted scenario – Jojo Rabbit

The Irishman

prankster

Little women

The two popes

Best live action short: the window of the neighbors

Brotherhood

Nefta soccer club

Saria

A sister

Best production design – Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Parasite

Best costume design – Little Women

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best documentary – American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short – Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

In the absence

I am overwhelmed by life

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best supporting actress – Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Elton John and Bernie Taupin have won the best original song (Photo: PA)

Best cinematography – 1917

The Irishman

prankster

The lighthouse

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best sound processing – Ford v Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mix – 1917

Advertisement Astra

Ford against Ferrari

prankster

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best movie editing – Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Parasite

Best visual effects – 1917

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

The lionking

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best makeup and hair – Bombshell

prankster

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best international feature film – Parasite

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and glory

Best original score – Joker

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song – (I Gonna) Love Me Again, Rocketman

I can’t let you go, Toy Story 4

I’m with you, breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Get up, Harriet

Best actor – Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Wedding Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress – Renee Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best director – Bong Joon Ho, parasite

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best photo – Parasite

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood





