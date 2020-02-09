Oscars 2020 Fashion: Best dresses for the red carpet at the Academy Awards 2020

Scroll to view more pictures

The Oscars mark the end of the award season. But for many in the fashion and beauty community, the red carpet season is over, which means that the Oscars 2020 fashion may be the last time that we have looks from stars like Saoirse Ronan, Cynthia Erivo and Scarlett Johansson see year. The 92nd Academy Awards will take place on Sunday February 9th at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California. Charlize Theron, Laura Dern and Florence Pugh are among the nominees.

Of the nine nominees for the best picture, Joker is the most nominated with 11 nods. Netflix, which released films such as “Marriage Story”, “The Irishman” and “Two Popes”, received the most nominations of all studios with 20 nods. Although the Oscars are the finale of the award season, the academy is not without controversy. For the umpteenth time, the Oscars were criticized for lack of diversity after only one black actor was nominated: Cynthia Erivo for Harriet. The academy was also cracked online due to the lack of women nominated in the Best Director category. In this category there are five men and female directors such as Greta Gerwig by little women and Lorene Scafaria by Hustlers. Needless to say, better academy to do.

Back to fashion. It’s hard to say what the beauty and style trends of this year’s Academy Awards will look like, but we’re sure our favorite stars won’t disappoint. Check out every look at the red carpet of the upcoming Oscars 2020.

America Ferrera

Ferrera stars in the NBC Superstore.

Idina Menzel

Menzel is a performer and nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Oscars for “Into the Unknown” by Frozen 2.

Regina King

King was recognized as the best supporting actress at the Oscars 2019.

Zazie Beetz

Beetz is moderator at the 2020 Oscars

Lily Aldridge

Aldridge is a preshow host at the 2020 Oscars.

Lilly Singh

Singh is the host of NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh.

Kristin Cavallari

Cavallari is a preshow host at the 2020 Oscars.

Kelly Ripa

Ripa is a cohost in ABCs Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Blac Chyna

Chyna played in Rob & Chyna by E!

Billy Porter

Porter is a preshow host at the 2020 Oscars.