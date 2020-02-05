Oscars 2020: Everything in the goodie bag that is given to nominees, from a 12-day cruise to a photo booth

Our roundups are unbiased. Sometimes we earn income when you click on the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to affect our coverage.

Every year, those nominated for the Academy Awards top gongs receive unprecedented levels of attention and fanfare, cemented their names in Hollywood history books.

They also receive the added benefit of a luxury range of freebies, whether or not they get away with the prize.

Over the past two decades, the “Everyone Wins” gift bags have been organized by marketing company Distinctive Assets and given to nominees in the categories Best actor, Best actress, Best female supporting role, Best female supporting role and Best director.

The gift bag is not officially connected to the Oscars, despite the fact that it has become an annual program that the nominees can expect to receive.

This year, nominees in the above categories will receive gifts, including a 12-day cruise, a custom-made stained glass portrait and a 24K gold vape pen – because, of course, if someone needs a range of opulent, free gifts, it’s the elite is members of the entertainment industry.

These nominees are Leonardo DiCaprio, Renée Zellweger, Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt.

Lash Fary, founder of Distinctive Assets, said: “Every person, regardless of wealth or fame, appreciates the simple joy of a gift.”

“Although our” Everyone Wins “Gift Bag is certainly not given on a need basis, it has been put together with a deep sense of gratitude for the incredible achievements that these talented individuals have shared with us all this year,” Fary said.

According to Forbes, the value of this year’s gift bag is around $ 215,000 (£ 164,733).

Fary added that although the gift bag “has an impressive value”, a “great gift has nothing to do with a price tag”.

1/69

A moon bracelet made of gold and silver spheres, made in Italy, Officina Bernardi

2/69

3/69

4/69

A package of 10 personal training sessions with LA trainer Alexis Seletzky, Alexis Seletzky

5/69

6/69

A Lunaria-star-lariat necklace, made of 18-carat gold on multi-layered chains, assembled and packaged by people with disabilities, blushing and obstinacy

7/69

A book with the title Carson’s garage , KD Storm

8/69

CBD Barkeep, a syrup that can be used in cocktails and mocktails, which comes in flavors of blueberries, lavender, elderflower and vanilla, CBD Barkeep

9/69

10/69

A luxury car fragrance accessory consisting of a stainless steel pomander, a leater cover and scented ceramics, Charabanc

11/69

A culinary chocolate experience with cannabis, curated by Coda Signature’s head of food Lauren Gockley, Coda Signature

12/69

13/69

Two tickets for the Daybreaker morning yoga and dance movement, which takes place in 28 cities around the world, Daybreaker

14/69

$ 25,000 (£ 19,154) in treatments and rejuvenation functions, including chemical peels, laser skin renewal and Botox, with Dr. Konstantin’s Luxury Upper East Side office, Facial Artistry and Aesthetics

15/69

16/69

My Flight Pack from ERW, a hydration product for jet lag and travel fatigue, My Flight Pack

17/69

A Sleep Essentials gift set from Essence One, with 100 percent natural aromatherapy products, Essence One

18/69

Two games from Exploding Kittens, a Russian roulette card game with a cat theme, Exploding Kittens

19/69

20/69

A stay at the Faro Cumplida lighthouse in Spain, the only active lighthouse in the country that has turned into a romantic hiding place, Faro Cumplida

21/69

Dinner for two at Flora Farms in Cabo. All meals served at Flora’s Field Kitchen come from the nearby 150-hectare farm, Flora Farms

22/69

23/69

A stay at the Golden Door spa in California, Golden Door

24/69

Luxury T-shirts and sweatshirts that ‘celebrate iconic happy places around the world’, the happiest T-shirt

25/69

26/69

A Hollowtips vape pen, with an air bubble chamber (patent pending), THC water clear distillate and a 24K gold finish, Hollow Tips

27/69

A gift box from skin care brand Instytutum, including one-step Flawless Pads, Instytutum

28/69

A private telephone consultation with life coach Jessica McGregor Johnson, in addition to a copy of her book The right T-shirt, write your own rules and live the life you want, Jessica McGregor Johnson

29/69

A hand-painted ombre baby alpaca throw from Johanna Howard Home, made by artisans in Peru, Johanna Howard

30/69

Junod, a white absinthe made in the Emile Pernot distillery in Pontarlier, France, A. Junod Absinthe

31/69

A one-year membership to LiveItUp, a daily inspiration guide, LiveItUp

32/69

An assortment of French macarons by pastry chef and Food Network judge Florian Bellanger, Mad Mac Macarons

33/69

34/69

35/69

36/69

The Brain Sensing headband by Muse, assistant for person meditation, Muse

37/69

38/69

39/69

An annual stock from Oxygenating Foundation, Oxygenetix

40/69

The ‘first’ urine collection system in the world that ‘enables accurate analysis, diagnosis and treatment’, Forte Medical

41/69

42/69

Pharmazam is a real-time medication management and healthcare system that compares a person’s DNA with more than 130,000 prescription and freely available medications.

43/69

44/69

A collection volume that celebrates film posters as works of art, Cinema on Paper

45/69

A five-day meal program developed by Dr. Valter Longo at the University of Southern California, ProLon

46/69

A 100% de-agave handmade tequila, made as part of a collaboration between Rita Ora and Stella Aguiano, Próspero Tequila

47/69

A collection of Purusha Botanicals products, including Herbal Exfoliant and Liquid Cleanser, Purusha Botanicals

48/69

49/69

Rita Hazan Shine Balm, a lightweight formula developed for dry, damaged hair, Rita Hazan

50/69

A Royal Chakra Bath Bomb, heavier than a pound and handmade with 24K gold, Hotsy Totsy Haus

51/69

A shopping spree of $ 2,020 (£ 1,546) in the store at Respect Your Universe, in addition to a donation of clothing to the hiding place of the choice of each nominated, RYU

52/69

A 12-day fully inclusive cruise for two with Scenic Eclipse, worth $ 78,190 (£ 59,864), Scenic USA

53/69

Serucell Syrum, made with KFS Cellular Protein Complex, “the first and only dual-cell technology in the world” that helps rejuvenate the skin, Serucell

54/69

SHEbd Broad Spectrum Hemp Balm, a mix of broad-spectrum CBD oil with lavender, eucalyptus, essential oils and beeswax, SHEbd

55/69

A SOMMAINNOFIT smart bra, which helps to deliver accurate measurements via Bluetooth to a smartphone app, Soma

56/69

Soma’s Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe, made from 100 percent silk, Soma

57/69

58/69

A foot spray that can supposedly help to increase foot comfort up to seven times longer than normal and can prevent swelling when standing for a long time, Still Standing Spray

59/69

Items from the Taps for Hope Afghan Collection, for the benefit of families of persons who died in military service in America and Afghanistan, Taps for Hope

60/69

A free TempSure Envi treatment, meant to reduce fine lines and wrinkles and make the skin tighter, beautifully simple

61/69

The beauty book for brain cancer, a 300-page coffee table book with portraits of celebrities by photographer Darrien Tieste. All the money earned from the sale of the book is donated to brain cancer treatment and research, The Beauty Book

62/69

Cleansers from The Right to Shower, an organization that donates money to offer mobile shower initiatives for people who are homeless, The Right to Shower

63/69

Tru Niagen, a product that is “clinically proven” to increase the nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide in the body that promotes cellular repair and energy, Tru Niagen

64/69

A limited-edition collection box from Ultra Premium Trust Me Vodka, with organic wheat vodka, gluten-free potato vodka and original artwork by artist Caiia Koopman, Trust Me Vodka

65/69

A daily vitamin pill that is said to reduce chest pain, sensitivity and discomfort, Violet Daily

66/69

67/69

Yoob tape from Yen the Label is a breast tape made from organic cotton. It is double-sided, waterproof and hypoallergenic, Yoob tape

68/69

69/69

The Capture Roaming Halo, says Capture Pod, is a professional roaming photo booth, Capture Pod

Click through the gallery above to discover everything this year is being given to a select group of Oscar nominees.

