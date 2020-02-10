Oscars 2020: Brad Pitt steals the show after taking a step back from Baftas

He knows we missed him (Photo: AP – Getty)

Brad Pitt stole the show when he arrived at the Oscars after stepping back from this year’s Baftas.

The Ad Astra star was cool as a cucumber when he took over the red carpet for the award ceremony and we are just happy to see him again.

On February 2, Brad caused a stir after he hadn’t come to the Baftas due to family obligations, but he returned strongly to the Los Angeles location.

With a black suede tuxedo and smooth hair, Brad knew he was the coolest man in the room when he got ready for the show.

Brad won another prize for his role as Cliff Booth in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

He faced Anthony Hopkins for The Two Popes, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino in The Irishman and Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

We were all a little disappointed when Brad did not appear on the Baftas, because the actor is always a gold mine for great jokes and moving moments.

Brad skipped the Baftas (Photo: ROBYN BECK / AFP via Getty Images)

“Yes, it’s me” (photo: David Fisher / REX)

There he goes again (Photo: Chris Pizzello / Invision / AP)

How can we forget how the world reacted after seeing him and Jennifer Aniston reunited at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Brad asked Margot Robbie to accept his prize for best supporting role and still managed to make an uncomfortable joke.

She brought a message from Brad to the public including Renee Zellweger, Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Olivia Coleman and Laura Dernoh, and Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

She read from a note and said to the audience: “He is going to call this Harry because he is very excited to take this back to the United States.”

More: Brad Pitt



This seemed to be a reference to the fact that Wills’ brother and his wife Meghan Markle would divide their time between the UK and North America when they decided to step out of the spotlight as senior royals.

While we were all fooled by laughter in the mouths, Brad reportedly tried to restore his tense relationship with the estranged son Maddox.





Do you have a showbiz story?

If you have a story about celebrities, videos or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our page. “Send” to visit – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Where does Parasite take place and in which language is the Oscar-nominated film?

MORE: In which films did Brad Pitt miss an Oscar?