Oscars 2020: Billie Eilish wears Chanel from head to toe on a red carpet

Did anyone say Chanel? (Photo: Rex)

Billie Eilish made us all humbled when she arrived at the Oscars 2020 in everything Chanel – and we have to stand.

The Bad Guy singer turned streetwear into a red carpet must-have while he was covered from head to toe with the famous logo.

It is not a complete Billie outfit without extremely long nails, but this time she made it hard to miss.

She kept them simple and black, but made it a little more opulent with a single diamond glued on it.

Her matching cream-colored jacket and trousers were spelled with diamond-studded Chanel logos, because how else will people know?

A large logo covered a large part of its top, so the effect was tagged with spray paint.

In case you didn’t see her nails (Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

“Who, me?” (Photo: Amy Sussman / Getty Images)

It will be difficult to hold a glass (Photo: Robyn Beck / AFP)

Can you guess where her choker comes from? Dior. No, I’m kidding. It’s a little more Chanel.

The Grammy Award-winning star made photographers concentrate on her long nails by posing with her hands stretched out in every photo?

What is the lace glove for her hand …? Ah, yes, it’s that damn brand again and it looked great.

During the ceremony the pop wonder will enter the stage for a “special performance”, but it is not yet known which song she will sing.

Before Billie hit the carpet, she went to her Instagram stories to share her excitement for the big night.

“Honored to perform for the oscars tonight during the in memoriam segment for a song I have always loved,” the singer wrote. “Watch with us.”

Billie will not be the only performance that we will eagerly await.

Other artists include nominated Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman who will all perform the songs nominated for the best original song.





