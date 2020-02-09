Oscars 2020: Academy Awards Winner List

The 92nd Academy Awards Are in full swing!

Broadcast live from the Dolby Theater, Hollywood’s biggest night honors the best in film. For the second year in a row, however, the ceremony will be hosted, the star-studded list of presenters – ranging from Timothy Chalamet to Spike Lee – will hopefully make up for the lack of an MC.

In Sunday’s show “Joker” leads with the most nominations, including Best Picture, Director and Actor Joaquin Phoenix. Right behind are “The Irishman”, “1917” and “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” with 10 names each. ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Parasite’ have all received six nominations.

Although Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern it is predicted that they will end their award ceremony in the acting categories, many other prizes are in the air, including Best Picture. Will “Parasite” make history as the first film in a foreign language to win Best Picture? Or will Sam Mendes’ “1917” take it home?

AND THE WINNERS ARE …

Best photo

Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a leading role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood

Adam Driver, Wedding Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Actress in a leading role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, the Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, once upon a time … in Hollywood

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, wedding story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, little women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

directing

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese

Joker, Todd Phillips

1917, Sam Mendes

Once upon a time … In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino

Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

cinematography

The Irishman

prankster

The lighthouse

WINNER: 1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

International feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Miserables

Pain and glory

Parasite

Edit sound

WINNER: Ford against Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Mix sound

Advertisement Astra

Ford against Ferrari

prankster

WINNER: 1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

WINNER: Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Parasite

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The lionking

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

WINNER: Little women

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Makeup and hairstyles

Bomb

prankster

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Original score

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original song

I can’t let you throw it away, Toy Story 4

(I’m going) love me again, Rocketman

I’m with you, breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen 2

Get up, Harriet

Documentary function

WINNER: American factory

The cave

The edge of democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary short subject

In the absence

WINNER: Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

I am overwhelmed by life

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Original scenario

Knives out

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

Custom scenario

The Irishman

WINNER: Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

The two popes

Animation film

How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

WINNER: Toy Story 4

Animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

WINNER: Hair love

Kitbull

memorable

Sister

Film editing

WINNER: Ford against Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Parasite

Live action short film

Brotherhood

Nefta soccer club

WINNER: The neighbors window

Saria

A sister

