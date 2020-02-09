Oscars 2020: Academy Awards Winner List

The 92nd Academy Awards Are in full swing!
Broadcast live from the Dolby Theater, Hollywood’s biggest night honors the best in film. For the second year in a row, however, the ceremony will be hosted, the star-studded list of presenters – ranging from Timothy Chalamet to Spike Lee – will hopefully make up for the lack of an MC.
In Sunday’s show “Joker” leads with the most nominations, including Best Picture, Director and Actor Joaquin Phoenix. Right behind are “The Irishman”, “1917” and “Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood” with 10 names each. ‘Jojo Rabbit’, ‘Little Women’, ‘Marriage Story’ and ‘Parasite’ have all received six nominations.
Although Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern it is predicted that they will end their award ceremony in the acting categories, many other prizes are in the air, including Best Picture. Will “Parasite” make history as the first film in a foreign language to win Best Picture? Or will Sam Mendes’ “1917” take it home?
Keep it here as TooFab will update the list of winners when the trophies are issued!
AND THE WINNERS ARE …
Best photo
- Ford against Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- prankster
- Little women
- Wedding story
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
Actor in a leading role
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time … In Hollywood
- Adam Driver, Wedding Story
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Actress in a leading role
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Charlize Theron, Bombshell
- Renee Zellweger, Judy
Actor in a supporting role
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
- Al Pacino, the Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- WINNER: Brad Pitt, once upon a time … in Hollywood
Actress in a supporting role
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- WINNER: Laura Dern, wedding story
- Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh, little women
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
directing
- The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
- Joker, Todd Phillips
- 1917, Sam Mendes
- Once upon a time … In Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
cinematography
- The Irishman
- prankster
- The lighthouse
- WINNER: 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
International feature film
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Les Miserables
- Pain and glory
- Parasite
Edit sound
- WINNER: Ford against Ferrari
- prankster
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Mix sound
- Advertisement Astra
- Ford against Ferrari
- prankster
- WINNER: 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Production design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- WINNER: Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- Parasite
Visual effects
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The lionking
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Costume design
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- prankster
- WINNER: Little women
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Makeup and hairstyles
- Bomb
- prankster
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
- 1917
Original score
- prankster
- Little women
- Wedding story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Original song
- I can’t let you throw it away, Toy Story 4
- (I’m going) love me again, Rocketman
- I’m with you, breakthrough
- Into the Unknown, Frozen 2
- Get up, Harriet
Documentary function
- WINNER: American factory
- The cave
- The edge of democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Documentary short subject
- In the absence
- WINNER: Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)
- I am overwhelmed by life
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Original scenario
- Knives out
- Wedding story
- 1917
- Once upon a time … in Hollywood
- WINNER: Parasite
Custom scenario
- The Irishman
- WINNER: Jojo Rabbit
- prankster
- Little women
- The two popes
Animation film
- How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World
- I lost my body
- Klaus
- Missing link
- WINNER: Toy Story 4
Animated short
- Dcera (Daughter)
- WINNER: Hair love
- Kitbull
- memorable
- Sister
Film editing
- WINNER: Ford against Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- prankster
- Parasite
Live action short film
- Brotherhood
- Nefta soccer club
- WINNER: The neighbors window
- Saria
- A sister
Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at [email protected]