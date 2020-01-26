Oscars 2020: 23 brilliant films that did not win Best Film

It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement of the awards season as the Oscars approach: the brightness and glamor of the red carpet that generate conversation points, memes and talks in pubs for weeks.

But when it really breaks down, the Oscars are essentially just a Hollywood microcosm. It is a depressing fact that films directed by previous winners are more likely to be nominated than those directed by newcomers.

Because of this, the best film in a given year almost never wins the most coveted prize of the night; In fact, sometimes it is not even nominated in the first place.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

Over the decades, there have been innumerable obvious omissions: films that were nominated but were hit by much inferior films and classic films that failed to obtain a single nomination.

As the Oscar 2020 approaches, a ceremony that is rapidly becoming a two-horse race between a movie that really deserves first prize (Parasite) and a movie that doesn’t (1917), we’ve seen 20 brilliant movies that you would have I hoped to be the winner of the Best Movie, but it wasn’t.

Click on the gallery below to see which movies are on the list.

leftCreated with Sketch.

rightCreated with Sketch.

1/23 Citizen Kane (1941)

Long revered as one of the best films ever made, the debut of Orson Welles, a film that followed newspaper mogul Charles Foster Kane, was just another nominee on the day, losing How Green Was My Valley.

RKO Radio Images

23/2 The Seekers (1956)

Search engines can be considered the best John Ford film, but it was not treated as such in the 1950s. In fact, the West starring John Wayne failed to win a single nomination. Around the world in 80 days proved to be more the cup of tea of ​​the Academy.

RKO Radio Images

03/23 Vertigo (1958)

Alfred Hitchcock not only never won an Oscar (except for his commemorative prize in 1968), but also none of his films, one of which is Vertigo, a classic that won the best Sight & Sound films once in the decade of All-time survey in 2012. If he had been nominated, he would have faced stiff competition in the form of an eventual All About Eve winner.

Paramount pictures

23/4 The Graduate (1967)

One of the films that started the era of New Hollywood Cinema, The Graduate may have won an Oscar for director Mike Nichols, but eventually lost to Norman Jewison’s In the Heat of the Night.

United Artists

05/23 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic is still one of the most influential movie pieces that exists. The academy did not agree. The Academy nominated Kubrick as Best Director and granted visual effects in favor of considering 2001 for the Best Film (it was not even nominated). The winner of that year was Oliver!, Carol Reed’s musical.

Goldwyn Mayer Metro

06/23 taxi driver (1976)

Although Taxi Driver could not win the main prize, his nomination in four categories showed that the Academy had good intentions. That all the men and the president’s network also lost to the eventual winner Rocky shows that he ultimately never had a chance.

Columbia Images

23/7 Apocalypse Now (1979)

The ambitious epic of the Vietnam War by Francis Ford Coppola, Apocalypse Now, received a total of eight nominations, but only went home with two awards (for cinematography and sound) that they lost in the drama Kramer vs. Kramer

United Artists

8/23 Raging Bull (1980)

Of all the Oscar’s blows to Martin Scorsese over the decades, none was harder than Raging Bull losing to the ordinary people of Robert Redford, an oversight that many consider one of the most heinous of the Academy.

United Artists

9/23 Blade Runner (1982)

Another sci-fi classic that the Oscars missed was Blade Runner, who wasn’t even nominated in the Best Picture category (Gandhi ended up winning). Ridley Scott’s The Martian received seven nominations in 2017, evidence, perhaps, that the Academy took responsibility for its past mistakes.

United Artists

10/23 Doing the right thing (1989)

Doing the right thing about Spike Lee not winning the Best Film at the 1990 Oscars is one thing, losing to Driving Miss Daisy is another thing.

Universal paintings

11/23 Goodfellas (1990)

Having awarded The Godfather Part I and The Godfather Part II for Best Picture in 1972 and 1974 respectively, the Academy seemed destined to appreciate Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. But no, Kevin Costner Dances with Wolves’ directorial debut was the most attractive option for voters.

2012 Getty Images

12/23 Pulp Fiction (1994)

New talent in the block Quentin Tarantino’s second feature film, Pulp Fiction, won the coveted Palme d’Or in Cannes in 1994, a success he failed to match in his own territory. While he won an Oscar for the original screenplay, his film was defeated by Forrest Gump …

Miramax Films

13/23 The Redemption of Shawshank (1994)

… And he was not the only one. Frank Darabont’s adaptation of the novel set in Stephen King’s prison The Shawshank Redemption was also a victim of Forrest Gump, Oscar-friendly Robert Zemeckis. We can not see that however, the movie is in the top 250 of IMDb, right?

fake images

14/23 heat (1995)

If Heat was launched today, there is no way it is not a Best Picture favorite. That he was completely ignored in favor of Braveheart is a great parody.

Warner Bros

15/23 Fargo (1996)

He may think that it was negligent for the Academy to reject Fargo, but he was very close to winning, his chances were reinforced by seven nominations and two victories (Actress for Frances McDormand and original Screenplay for the Coen brothers). He lost to the English patient.

Gramercy Images

16/23 Saving Private Ryan (1998)

After winning the Best Director five years earlier for the Schindler List, Steven Spielberg was expected to take home the best awards for his World War II epic. Shakespeare In Love’s signal bothered everyone.

Paramount pictures

17/23 The social network (2010)

David Fincher’s drama on Facebook was rejected in favor of British patriotism in a two-horse Oscar race for the ages that finally saw The King’s Speech crowned winner.

Columbia

18/23 We need to talk about Kevin (2011)

Lynne Ramsay has directed two films that would have deserved the Best Film: You Were Never Really Here and this, Need to Talk About Kevin. It’s easy to see why Hollywood was temporarily more enchanted by The Artist, but it’s clear which movie will stand the test of time.

Oscilloscope Laboratories

19/23 Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

It is almost unthinkable to remember that Inside Llewyn Davis of the Coen brothers only won two Oscar nominations in the cinematography and sound mixing categories, respectively. In the following years, the film has been acclaimed as one of the best of the 2010s, which means that its non-presentation at the Oscars will become one of the Academy’s biggest omissions. Even so, it would have been difficult to win more than 12 years as a slave.

CBS Films

20/23 Childhood (2014)

For the 2015 Oscar race, you were the Birdman team or the Boyhood team. Richard Linklater’s love work, filmed intermittently for 12 years, finally failed to win.

Universal paintings

21/23 American Honey (2016)

If there is any justice, Andrea Arnold will one day become an Oscar winner, but in a perfect world, she would have won for American Honey, a drama that deserves the Best Film if there ever was one.

Universal paintings

22/23 Exit (2017)

Horror is rarely recognized at the Oscars, but Get Out is the closest to the genre in years. Jordan Peele may have taken home the Best Original Screenplay Award, but the stars lined up for Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy, The Shape of Water.

Universal paintings

23/23 Rome (2018)

Rome was expected to become the first foreign language film to win the Best Film. He had everything in his favor, including an outstanding festival celebration and universal acclaim. But then, Green Book snatched his trophy in a late turn of the prize season that still seems too ridiculous to be true.

Netflix

1/23 Citizen Kane (1941)

Long revered as one of the best films ever made, the debut of Orson Welles, a film that followed newspaper mogul Charles Foster Kane, was just another nominee on the day, losing How Green Was My Valley.

RKO Radio Images

23/2 The Seekers (1956)

Search engines can be considered the best John Ford film, but it was not treated as such in the 1950s. In fact, the West starring John Wayne failed to win a single nomination. Around the world in 80 days proved to be more the cup of tea of ​​the Academy.

RKO Radio Images

03/23 Vertigo (1958)

Alfred Hitchcock not only never won an Oscar (except for his commemorative prize in 1968), but also none of his films, one of which is Vertigo, a classic that won the best Sight & Sound films once in the decade of All-time survey in 2012. If he had been nominated, he would have faced stiff competition in the form of an eventual All About Eve winner.

Paramount pictures

23/4 The Graduate (1967)

One of the films that started the era of New Hollywood Cinema, The Graduate may have won an Oscar for director Mike Nichols, but eventually lost to Norman Jewison’s In the Heat of the Night.

United Artists

05/23 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968)

Stanley Kubrick’s sci-fi classic is still one of the most influential movie pieces that exists. The academy did not agree. The Academy nominated Kubrick as Best Director and granted visual effects in favor of considering 2001 for the Best Film (it was not even nominated). The winner of that year was Oliver!, Carol Reed’s musical.

Goldwyn Mayer Metro

06/23 taxi driver (1976)

Although Taxi Driver could not win the main prize, his nomination in four categories showed that the Academy had good intentions. That all the men and the president’s network also lost to the eventual winner Rocky shows that he ultimately never had a chance.

Columbia Images

23/7 Apocalypse Now (1979)

The ambitious epic of the Vietnam War by Francis Ford Coppola, Apocalypse Now, received a total of eight nominations, but only went home with two awards (for cinematography and sound) that they lost in the drama Kramer vs. Kramer

United Artists

8/23 Raging Bull (1980)

Of all the Oscar’s blows to Martin Scorsese over the decades, none was harder than Raging Bull losing to the ordinary people of Robert Redford, an oversight that many consider one of the most heinous of the Academy.

United Artists

9/23 Blade Runner (1982)

Another sci-fi classic that the Oscars missed was Blade Runner, who wasn’t even nominated in the Best Picture category (Gandhi ended up winning). Ridley Scott’s The Martian received seven nominations in 2017, evidence, perhaps, that the Academy took responsibility for its past mistakes.

United Artists

10/23 Doing the right thing (1989)

Doing the right thing about Spike Lee not winning the Best Film at the 1990 Oscars is one thing, losing to Driving Miss Daisy is another thing.

Universal paintings

11/23 Goodfellas (1990)

Having awarded The Godfather Part I and The Godfather Part II for Best Picture in 1972 and 1974 respectively, the Academy seemed destined to appreciate Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. But no, Kevin Costner Dances with Wolves’ directorial debut was the most attractive option for voters.

2012 Getty Images

12/23 Pulp Fiction (1994)

New talent in the block Quentin Tarantino’s second feature film, Pulp Fiction, won the coveted Palme d’Or in Cannes in 1994, a success he failed to match in his own territory. While he won an Oscar for the original screenplay, his film was defeated by Forrest Gump …

Miramax Films

13/23 The Redemption of Shawshank (1994)

… And he was not the only one. Frank Darabont’s adaptation of the novel set in Stephen King’s prison The Shawshank Redemption was also a victim of Forrest Gump, Oscar-friendly Robert Zemeckis. We can not see that however, the movie is in the top 250 of IMDb, right?

fake images

14/23 heat (1995)

If Heat was launched today, there is no way it is not a Best Picture favorite. That he was completely ignored in favor of Braveheart is a great parody.

Warner Bros

15/23 Fargo (1996)

He may think that it was negligent for the Academy to reject Fargo, but he was very close to winning, his chances were reinforced by seven nominations and two victories (Actress for Frances McDormand and original Screenplay for the Coen brothers). He lost to the English patient.

Gramercy Images

16/23 Saving Private Ryan (1998)

After winning the Best Director five years earlier for the Schindler List, Steven Spielberg was expected to take home the best awards for his World War II epic. Shakespeare In Love’s signal bothered everyone.

Paramount pictures

17/23 The social network (2010)

David Fincher’s drama on Facebook was rejected in favor of British patriotism in a two-horse Oscar race for the ages that finally saw The King’s Speech crowned winner.

Columbia

18/23 We need to talk about Kevin (2011)

Lynne Ramsay has directed two films that would have deserved the Best Film: You Were Never Really Here and this, Need to Talk About Kevin. It’s easy to see why Hollywood was temporarily more enchanted by The Artist, but it’s clear which movie will stand the test of time.

Oscilloscope Laboratories

19/23 Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

It is almost unthinkable to remember that Inside Llewyn Davis of the Coen brothers only won two Oscar nominations in the cinematography and sound mixing categories, respectively. In the following years, the film has been acclaimed as one of the best of the 2010s, which means that its non-presentation at the Oscars will become one of the Academy’s biggest omissions. Even so, it would have been difficult to win more than 12 years as a slave.

CBS Films

20/23 Childhood (2014)

For the 2015 Oscar race, you were the Birdman team or the Boyhood team. Richard Linklater’s love work, filmed intermittently for 12 years, finally failed to win.

Universal paintings

21/23 American Honey (2016)

If there is any justice, Andrea Arnold will one day become an Oscar winner, but in a perfect world, she would have won for American Honey, a drama that deserves the Best Film if there ever was one.

Universal paintings

22/23 Exit (2017)

Horror is rarely recognized at the Oscars, but Get Out is the closest to the genre in years. Jordan Peele may have taken home the Best Original Screenplay Award, but the stars lined up for Guillermo del Toro’s fantasy, The Shape of Water.

Universal paintings

23/23 Rome (2018)

Rome was expected to become the first foreign language film to win the Best Film. He had everything in his favor, including an outstanding festival celebration and universal acclaim. But then, Green Book snatched his trophy in a late turn of the prize season that still seems too ridiculous to be true.

Netflix

The Oscars take place on February 9.

.