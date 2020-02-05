Indian filmmaker Rima Das has been invited to be part of the 14Plus international jury at this year’s Berlin International Film Festival.

14Plus is part of the Generation sections in Berlinale, as the prestigious festival is called. The films in the Generation section compete in two subcategories: Kplus Generation, which creates stories aimed at those over four years old, and Generation 14 plus, aimed at those over 14 years old.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Rima Das will be part of the Berlin jury 14Plus

“Being on the jury of the Berlin International Film Festival is a great honor and responsibility. I feel blessed to have had this opportunity at an early stage of my trip. Only last year Bulbul Can Sing was part of Generation 14 Plus. This is even more special since the Generation section shows films for children and young people, which are very close to my heart. I hope that more filmmakers in India are also inspired to make films for children and young people, ”Das told IANS.

The two subcategories in the Generation section include short films and feature films. The winners are determined by three jurors: the Children’s Jury, the Youth Jury and an international jury of experts.

For this year’s 14Plus section, Das is on the jury along with Iranian filmmaker Abbas Amini and South African filmmaker Jenna Bass. For KPlus, the jury will be in charge of French cinematographer Marine Atlan, Mexican filmmaker Maria Novaro and German filmmaker Erik Schmitt.

The awards ceremony for the Generation 14plus competition will take place on February 28.

Rima Das has been described as one of the most influential young Indians of 2018 by GQ India. While his 2017 movie Village Rockstars premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. His 2018 film Bulbul Can Sing received a Special Mention from the 14plus International Jury.

