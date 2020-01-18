Oscar Isaac Produce & Star In DC Comics Live Action Ex Machina

Oscar Isaac is ready to produce and shine in a live action adaptation of the Brian K. Vaughn series, Ex Machina from DC Comics.

Oscar Isaac will produce the adaptation together with his manager and producer partner Jason Spire. The rights to the DC Comics series have recently been taken over by Legendary Pictures and will adapt the series to a film titled The Great Machine. The rights to the DC Comics series include a three-year film and television contract with maker Brian K. Vaughn.

Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel will currently write the script for the DC Comics film produced by Oscar Issac. A director for the Ex Machina adaptation has not been selected. It is currently unknown what role Oscar Isaac will play in the upcoming film.

Ex Machina is a long-running comic book series by the writer Brian K. Vaughn and artist Tony Harris, published by DC Comics through their Wildstorm print. The storyline focuses on the life of Mitchell Hundred, also known as The Great Machine, who is the world’s first and only superhero. In the aftermath of his actions on 9/11, the hero of Ex Machina is elected mayor of New York City with the story focused on his tenure, the political situations he finds himself in, in the mystery surrounding his super powers. Ex Machina ran for fifty songs with an additional four specials from 2004-2010. But now it seems that Oscar Isaac wants to bring his talents to the DC Comics series.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks at the original team, united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the Titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales, who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe

