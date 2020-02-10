Oscar 2020 winners: the complete list

The 2020 Oscars are finally here with Hollywood stars walking the red carpet to find out which films have won the latest prize round.

This year’s ceremony, which – again – will not have a presenter, is taking place in Los Angeles

Joker leads the package this year with 11 nominations (the same number of Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King were all nominated for) with The Irishman, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, all shortly thereafter with 10.

Below is a list of all winners, which will be updated live as the ceremony takes place.

Best photo

Le Mans ‘66 / Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

directing

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

1/10 10. Annie Hall

Nowadays it sometimes seems heretical to admit admiration for Woody Allen, but his best films stand up as well as ever. Annie Hall offers the well-known fear of the comedian in New York and also has a superlative kick from Diane Keaton as the free-spirited, preppy heroine he falls in love with.

Rex functions

2/10 9. The best years of our lives

William Wyler’s film about three veterans coming home at the end of the war still has an enormous emotional kick. They come from different classes and backgrounds, but struggle terribly with adaptation to civilian life. Some accuse the film of being devout and self-righteous, but it fairly and very movingly addresses the problems of the soldiers and those of their family and friends to understand them. It won its best Oscar photo in the year in which It’s a Wonderful Life was also nominated.

Rex functions

3/10 8. An American in Paris

The best MGM musicals showed extraordinary artistry. This is one of the largest. It is not just the choreography or the highly energetic performance of Gene Kelly as the aspiring artist in post-war Paris, but the use of color and sound. The ballet sequence at the end of the film is next to that in Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s The Red Shoes as a perfect example of filmmaking in which each element is perfectly balanced.

Alamy Stock Photo

4/10 7. Casablanca

Producer Hal Wallis of Warner Bros had a talent for overseeing films that were both mainstream and had a social conscience. Casablanca not only had Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Claude Rains, but it was also about refugees, betrayal and wartime. The script of Julius and Philip G Epstein provided lines of dialogue about junctions, completed the usual suspects and played “As Time Goes By” that are still being quoted today. Few other best image winners are engraved in public consciousness like Casablanca.

Rex functions

5/10 6. On the water

Elia Kazan’s On the Waterfront can be read as the director’s attempt to justify his own craven behavior, calling names for the House Committee on UnAmerican Activities, during the communist witch hunts. Politics is complicated and contradictory. It is also beautifully handled. Marlon Brando demonstrably gives his greatest achievement of all as Terry Molloy, the dock worker and pigeon fancier who could have been a contender in life and in the boxing ring if his brother had kept him alone when he needed him most.

Rex functions

6/10 5. Lawrence of Arabia

David Lean’s film about TE Lawrence is easy to ignore as a jingoistic widescreen epic and provides an amazing 70 mm viewing experience. It also offers a penetrating and subtle representation of Lawrence (Peter O’Toole), the masochist who is both the typical English hero and the typical English outsider.

Rex functions

7/10 4. All About Eve

The drama of Joseph L Mankiewicz about a young actress of the brand and the established star whose career she wants to appropriate, features some of the most caustic dialogues in every Hollywood photo winner. The brilliance of Bette Davis as the star and of Anne Baxter as the apparently ingenious but extremely ruthless young pretension is matched by the wonderfully acidic performance of George Sanders as theater critic Addison DeWitt.

Rex functions

8/10 3. The Godfather Part II

Still the biggest sequel to Hollywood’s history, this film emulated its predecessor, The Godfather, in winning the best Oscar photo, and surpassed it in the brilliance of its craftsmanship and performance. Everything here, from the cinematography of Gordon Willis to the parallel stories of Michael Pacleone of Al Pacino as the boss of the crime family in the late 1950s and Robert De Niro as his father Vito many years earlier, works almost perfectly. The competing nominees for Best Picture in 1974 included Lenny, Chinatown and The Conversation (also directed by Francis Ford Coppola). In other years they would all have been worthy winners.

Paramount / Kobal / REX

9/10 2. Unforgiven

The western was considered an anachronism and so was Clint Eastwood himself when Eastwood made his blood-soaked masterpiece. Eastwood played Will Munny, first encountered as a farmer and family man. We are gradually learning about his past as a shooter. “I killed women and children. I’ve killed just about anything that runs or crawls at some point, and I’m here to kill you, Little Bill, “he tells old rival Gene Hackman. This brutal and elegant film was always a shoo-in for his Oscar.

Rex functions

10/10 1. The apartment

Only Billy Wilder could have made a romantic comedy about unfaithfulness, grind and office politics and turned it into a movie as wonderful as this one. Academic voters are sometimes accused of self-righteousness and prudishness, but luckily that didn’t stop them from giving the best photo Oscar to The Apartment.

Rex functions

1/10 10. Annie Hall

Nowadays it sometimes seems heretical to admit admiration for Woody Allen, but his best films stand up as well as ever. Annie Hall offers the well-known fear of the comedian in New York and also has a superlative kick from Diane Keaton as the free-spirited, preppy heroine he falls in love with.

Rex functions

2/10 9. The best years of our lives

William Wyler’s film about three veterans coming home at the end of the war still has an enormous emotional kick. They come from different classes and backgrounds, but struggle terribly with adaptation to civilian life. Some accuse the film of being devout and self-righteous, but it fairly and very movingly addresses the problems of the soldiers and those of their family and friends to understand them. It won its best Oscar photo in the year in which It’s a Wonderful Life was also nominated.

Rex functions

3/10 8. An American in Paris

The best MGM musicals showed extraordinary artistry. This is one of the largest. It is not just the choreography or the highly energetic performance of Gene Kelly as the aspiring artist in post-war Paris, but the use of color and sound. The ballet sequence at the end of the film is next to that in Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger’s The Red Shoes as a perfect example of filmmaking in which each element is perfectly balanced.

Alamy Stock Photo

4/10 7. Casablanca

Producer Hal Wallis of Warner Bros had a talent for overseeing films that were both mainstream and had a social conscience. Casablanca not only had Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Claude Rains, but it was also about refugees, betrayal and wartime. The script of Julius and Philip G Epstein provided lines of dialogue about junctions, completed the usual suspects and played “As Time Goes By” that are still being quoted today. Few other best image winners are engraved in public consciousness like Casablanca.

Rex functions

5/10 6. On the water

Elia Kazan’s On the Waterfront can be read as the director’s attempt to justify his own craven behavior, calling names for the House Committee on UnAmerican Activities, during the communist witch hunts. Politics is complicated and contradictory. It is also beautifully handled. Marlon Brando demonstrably gives his greatest achievement of all as Terry Molloy, the dock worker and pigeon fancier who could have been a contender in life and in the boxing ring if his brother had kept him alone when he needed him most.

Rex functions

6/10 5. Lawrence of Arabia

David Lean’s film about TE Lawrence is easy to ignore as a jingoistic widescreen epic and provides an amazing 70 mm viewing experience. It also offers a penetrating and subtle representation of Lawrence (Peter O’Toole), the masochist who is both the typical English hero and the typical English outsider.

Rex functions

7/10 4. All About Eve

The drama of Joseph L Mankiewicz about a young actress of the brand and the established star whose career she wants to appropriate, features some of the most caustic dialogues in every Hollywood photo winner. The brilliance of Bette Davis as the star and of Anne Baxter as the apparently ingenious but extremely ruthless young pretension is matched by the wonderfully acidic performance of George Sanders as theater critic Addison DeWitt.

Rex functions

8/10 3. The Godfather Part II

Still the biggest sequel to Hollywood’s history, this film emulated its predecessor, The Godfather, in winning the best Oscar photo, and surpassed it in the brilliance of its craftsmanship and performance. Everything here, from the cinematography of Gordon Willis to the parallel stories of Michael Pacleone of Al Pacino as the boss of the crime family in the late 1950s and Robert De Niro as his father Vito many years earlier, works almost perfectly. The competing nominees for Best Picture in 1974 included Lenny, Chinatown and The Conversation (also directed by Francis Ford Coppola). In other years they would all have been worthy winners.

Paramount / Kobal / REX

9/10 2. Unforgiven

The western was considered an anachronism and so was Clint Eastwood himself when Eastwood made his blood-soaked masterpiece. Eastwood played Will Munny, first encountered as a farmer and family man. We are gradually learning about his past as a shooter. “I killed women and children. I’ve killed just about anything that runs or crawls at some point, and I’m here to kill you, Little Bill, “he tells old rival Gene Hackman. This brutal and elegant film was always a shoo-in for his Oscar.

Rex functions

10/10 1. The apartment

Only Billy Wilder could have made a romantic comedy about unfaithfulness, grind and office politics and turned it into a movie as wonderful as this one. Academic voters are sometimes accused of self-righteousness and prudishness, but luckily that didn’t stop them from giving the best photo Oscar to The Apartment.

Rex functions

Main role

Antonio Banderas – Pain & glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Wedding story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Leading actress

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Wedding story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Supporting role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Female supporting role

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Wedding story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Custom scenario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

The two popes

Original scenario

Knives out

Wedding story

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Little women

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Once upon a time in Hollywood – Trailer

Mix sound

Advertisement Astra

prankster

Le Mans ‘66

1917

Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Edit sound

Le Mans ‘66 / Ford V Ferrari

prankster

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Original score

prankster

Little women

Wedding story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love – WINNER

Kitbull

memorable

Sister

Live promotion short

Brotherhood

Nefta soccer club

The neighbors window

Saria

A sister

Documentary function

American factory

The cave

The age of democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary short

In the absence

Skateboarding in a war zone (if you are a girl)

I am overwhelmed by life

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

International function

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (Northern Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain & Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

1/90 Scroll for every winner of the best photo that has ever been

Getty Images

2/90 wings (1928)

The realistic aerial combat series – a benchmark for all future aviation scenes – distinguishes this film from the competition during the very first Academy Awards ceremony (the category was then named Best image production).

Front / Rex

3/90 The Broadway Melody (1929)

This was the first “talkie” to win the main prize. It follows a few sisters from the vaudeville circuit trying to grow up on Broadway.

4/90 All Quiet on the Western Front (1930)

One of the most poignant accounts of WWI, No news from the western front was the first Best Picture winner to also win Best Director (Lewis Milestone accepted the trophy).

5/90 Cimarron (1931)

Westerns usually do not win the grand prize at the Oscars, but Cimarron proves a rare exception.

RKO Radio Images

6/90 Grand Hotel (1932)

Grand Hotel, starring Joan Crawford and John Barrymore, is the only winner of the best photo that received no nominations in another category.

Getty

7/90 Cavalcade (1933)

This film gives an impression of English life during the first quarter of the 20th century from New Year’s Eve 1899 to New Year’s Day 1933, from the point of view of wealthy residents of London Jane and Robert Marryot (Diana Wynward and Clive Brook).

Fox Film Corporation

8/90 It Happened One Night (1934)

The first of three films to win in all five main categories (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress and Best Adapted Screenplay) in addition to One flew over the cuckoo’s nest and The silence of the lambs.

Columbia Images

9/90 Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Another win for that equestrian procession director Frank Lloyd who inspired the creation of the category Best supporting actor after three of the main characters – Clark Gable, Charles Laughton and Franchot Tone – were nominated for best actor. Interestingly enough, they were all defeated by Victor McLaglen before The informant.

Warner Bros

10/90 The Great Ziegfeld (1936)

This lush and extremely long MGM production remains a standard in making musical films, even if critics have fallen in love with it over the years.

Getty Images

11/90 The Life of Emile Zola (1937)

Paul Muni failed to win the Best Actor trophy for his rendition of French playwright Émile Zola, but the film took Best Picture home The terrible truth and A star is born.

12/90 You can’t take it with you (1938)

It happened one night filmmaker Frank Capra’s third Best Director victory achieved his second victory in the Best Picture category.

13/90 Gone with the Wind (1939)

One of the most successful films of all time, Away with the wind captured the board during the Oscars and won 10 of the 13 nominations.

Getty

14/90 Rebecca (1940)

The first American film by Alfred Hitchcock, an adaptation of the gothic drama by Daphne du Maurier, won Best Picture, but won no prizes in the acting, writing or director category – one of the few examples in Oscar’s history.

United artists

15/90 How Green Was My Valley (1941)

Also known as: the film that struck Citizen Kane. It is also said that it is the favorite film of the future Oscar winner Clint Eastwood.

20th Century Fox

16/90 Mrs. Miniver (1942)

This drama, which depicts the life of a modest British housewife (Greer Garson) in rural England during the Second World War, won a total of six Oscars.

17/90 Casablanca (1943)

After almost missing a nomination due to a technical nature, Casablanca then won three Oscars, including Best Director for Michael Curtiz.

18/90 Going My Way (1944)

The cooperation of Leo McCarey with Bing Crosby was not only the biggest hit in the cash register of 1944, but a ten-time Oscar nominated for a scoop: a nomination for best actor and best supporting actor – for the the same actor (Barry Fitzgerald).

Getty Images

19/90 The Lost Weekend (1945)

This drama, following Ray Milland’s alcoholic writer, was the talk of the 1946 ceremony, in which a total of four trophies were won.

Paramount Pictures

20/90 The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

This war drama was the story of Hollywood after winning nine Oscars, including two for veteran and non-professional actor Harold Russell, who remains the only person to have won two prizes (Best Supporting Actor and an honorary trophy) for the same role.

Getty Images

21/90 Gentlemen’s Agreement (1947)

Controversial in its time, Gentlemen’s agreement follows a journalist (Gregory Peck) who pretends to be a Jew to give an explanation about the widespread mistrust and aversion of Jews in New York City. It won three of the five Oscars for which it was nominated.

22/90 Hamlet (1948)

Hamlet is one of the most successful Shakespeare adaptations at the Oscars, as well as the first British film to win Best Picture.

Getty Images

23/90 All the lords of the king (1949)

This adaptation of Robert Penn Warren’s eponymous novel played in Broderick Crawford as the ambitious and sometimes ruthless politician Willie Stark.

24/90 All About Eve (1950)

This Best Picture winner won six Oscars, but left lead stars Bette Davis and Anne Baxter – both nominated for Best Actress – empty-handed.

Getty

25/90 An American in Paris (1951)

Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron lead this musical version of the orchestral composition of George Gershwin who won six Oscars in total.

Getty

26/90 The Greatest Show on Earth (1952)

Many consider this film to be one of the worst best photo winners in Oscar’s history, and was the last winner to win fewer than three trophies Spotlight in 2016. Many believe it defeated its competitors because it was an opportunity to honor Cecil B DeMille whose films had failed to win the main prize.

Getty Images

27/90 From Here to Eternity (1953)

The romantic drama by Fred Zinneman brought home an impressive eight of the 13 nominations, including a victory for the best supporting role for Frank Sinatra.

28/90 On the Waterfront (1954)

Marlon Brando won his first Oscar in this Best Picture winner from Elia Kazan.

Getty

29/90 Marty (1955)

Marty – with Best Actor victor Ernest Borgnine in the lead role – was also the fourth American release to win the coveted Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival.

United artists

30/90 Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

The adaptation of the classic novel by Jules Verne won five Oscars, defeating a particularly difficult category with epics The ten Commandments, Huge and The king and me.

United artists

31/90 The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

The 30th Oscars ceremony won the epic war film by David Lean in which Alec Guinness was named best actor.

Columbia Images / AP

32/90 Gigi (1958)

Leslie Caron was in front of the classic MGM musical Gigi, which won nine Oscars – a record for just one year.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

33/90 Ben-Hur (1959)

Ben Hur is the first of only three films to win 11 Academy Awards (see also: huge and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King). It was nominated 12 times and only lost to Room at the top in the Best Custom Scenarios category.

TCM

34/90 The apartment (1960)

One of the last black and white Oscar winners when Hollywood turned to film years later The apartmentrelease. The most recent black and white films to win Best Picture are Schindler’s List and The artist.

United artists

35/90 West Side Story (1961)

This film, by directors Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins, has the record of the most wins for a musical (10 out of 11 nominations).

United artists

36/90 Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

David Lean’s next film follows The bridge over the river Kwai earned him another Best Picture and Best Director Oscar victory.

Getty

37/90 Tom Jones (1963)

None of the producers of adventurous comedy film Tom Jones appeared to accept the trophy, which is now in the possession of Albert Finney.

United artists

38/90 My Fair Lady (1964)

Win Oscar eight times My beautiful lady is considered to be one of the best musicals to this day.

Warner Bros Images

39/90 The Sound of Music (1965)

It’s hard to believe that Julie Andrews did not win for her lead role The sound of music, but it did take the Best Picture trophy with it in 1965.

Twentieth Century-Fox Film Corporation

40/90 A Man for All Seasons (1966)

Oscar favorite Fred Zinneman (From here to eternity) was the talk of the city after his film about Sir Thomas More’s last year ran away with six prizes.

Getty

41/90 Oliver! (1968)

Since then, no U-certificate film has won Best Picture Oliver! – the last musical since then Chicago in 2002.

Getty

42/90 Midnight Cowboy (1969)

On the other hand, Midnight Cowboy became the first and last X-rated film to win Best Picture (the classification no longer exists).

Getty

43/90 Patton (1970)

Seven-fold Oscar-winning film Patton made the news when George C Scott refused to accept his Best Actor trophy because of an aversion to the voting process.

20th Century Fox

44/90 The French Connection (1971)

Two years after the US introduced its age certification system, the first R-rated film received Best Picture.

20th Century Fox

45/90 The Godfather (1972)

The 1972 film with the biggest win was also the biggest Oscar winner of the year, although both Marlon Brando and Al Pacino boycott the ceremony (the former won best actor and sent American Indian activist Sacheen Littlefeather in his place).

Paramount Pictures.

46/90 The Sting (1973)

The sting won seven of the 10 Oscar nominations, with Julia Phillips becoming the first female producer to be nominated for and Best Best.

Reuters

47/90 The Godfather Part II (1974)

The first and second sequel that has won Best Picture so far (see also; The king’s return.

Paramount Pictures

48/90 One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Only three films have won an Academy Award in the five top categories, and this is one of them. It beat fierce competition from beak, Barry Lyndon, Nashville and Dog Day Afternoon.

49/90 Rocky (1976)

Rocky became a sleeper in both the box office and the Academy Awards after receiving 10 nominations and winning three.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios

50/90 Annie Hall (1977)

Annie Hall rhythm Star Wars to Oscars glory at the 50th edition of the ceremony.

United artists

51/90 The Deer Hunter (1978)

This winner of the best photo also marked the first nomination ever for Meryl Streep, who is currently the most nominated actor in the history of Oscars.

universal

52/90 Kramer vs Kramer (1979)

A Meryl Streep nomination followed Kramer versus Kramer, who won five trophies in total.

Columbia Images

53/90 ordinary people (1980)

The tearful drama of Robert Redford defeated a hot favorite Furious bull to the main prize.

Paramount Pictures

54/90 Chariots of Fire (1981)

The British found when glory Chariots of Fire won Best Picture and three other prizes.

Enigma Productions

55/90 Gandhi (1982)

Richard Attenborough’s epic historical drama received several trophies – and defeated those of Steven Spielberg E.T. to the main prize.

Columbia Images

56/90 Endearment conditions (1983)

Terms and Conditions slipped through the cracks and won five Oscars from his impressive 11 nominations.

Paramount Pictures

57/90 Amadeus (1984)

Milo’s elongated fictional story by composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart rightly won the first prize and is one of the few films with two nominations in the Best Actor category (Tom Hulce and F Murray Abraham).

Warner Bros

58/90 Out of Africa (1985)

Winner Best Picture by director Sydney Pollack saw Meryl Streep receive another nomination.

Universal images

59/90 Platoon (1986)

This Vietnam drama is the only film for which Oliver Stone has won a Best Director Oscar (he also won Best Adapted Screenplay for) Midnight Express almost 10 years earlier.

Orion images

60/90 The Last Emperor (1987)

The epic film by Bernardo Bertolucci about the life of the Chinese emperor Puyi won in a rather eclectic series of nominees for Best Picture (Fatal attraction, lunaric). It won all nine Oscars for which it was nominated.

Columbia Images

61/90 Rain Man (1988)

Another winner of the best photo that was the most profitable film of that year.

United artists

62/90 Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

The only film based on an off-Broadway production that has ever won an Academy Award for Best Picture, and the first actor ever since Grand Hotel not to earn a nomination for the director (this would be repeated with Ben Affleck’s Argo).

Warner Bros

63/90 Dances with Wolves (1990)

Kevin Costner’s film became the first western to win Best Picture ever since Cimarron in 1931.

Orion images

64/90 The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

The silence of the lambs is considered to be the only horror film that has ever won Best Picture – and is also the third of the three films that take home trophies in the five main categories.

Orion images

65/90 Unforgiven (1992)

Clint Eastwood responded to Dancing with wolves‘win a few years earlier by sending this glory from Western to Oscars.

Warner Bros

66/90 Schindler’s List (1993)

Steven Spielberg’s critically acclaimed drama could not win acting prizes but took home a total of seven Oscars, including the coveted prize for Best Picture.

Universal Studios

67/90 Forrest Gump (1994)

Tom Hanks’ first Oscar victory came with the winner of Best Picture by Robert Zemeckis. Hanks would also win the following year Philadelphia.

Paramount Pictures

68/90 Braveheart (1995)

Brave heart was considered an external bet until it won the best film – Drama at the Golden Globes the month before the Oscars were to take place. And yes, it won the grand prize.

20th Century Fox

69/90 The English Patient (1996)

This big prize winner took nine of the 12 nominations home.

Miramax

70/90 Titanic (1997)

huge is one of the most successful films in the history of Oscars. It tied up All About Eve for the Oscar nominations (14) and won 11, equal to Ben Hur.

20th Century Fox

71/90 Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shakespeare in Love won seven of his 13 nominations.

Universal images

72/90 American Beauty (1999)

Sam Mendes’ drama may not have been considered an instant favorite, but one tactical DreamWorks campaign later and it went home with four five Oscars.

DreamWorks images

73/90 Gladiator (2000)

The second highest profitable film of 2000 won five Oscars.

Dreamworks & Universal Pictures

74/90 A Beautiful Mind (2001)

This drama, based on the life of Nobel Prize winner John Nash (Russell Crowe), was a surprise winner at this year’s ceremony.

Dreamworks & Universal Pictures

75/90 Chicago (2002)

Chicago was the first musical to win Best Picture ever since Oliver! in 1968.

Miramax Flms

76/90 The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

The second sequel to Best Picture won all 11 Academy Awards for which it was nominated and achieves the record for the highest zero in the history of Oscars.

New line productions

$ 77/90 million baby (2004)

This Best Picture winner, Clint Eastwood, scored his second director Oscar do not forgive.

Warner Bros

78/90 Crash (2005)

Crash has since been the first winner of the best photo Rocky (1976) to win only three Oscars.

Lionsgate Films

79/90 The Departed (2006)

The first and last Martin Scorsese film that won Best Picture (it also earned him a late director Oscar).

Warner Bros

80/90 No Country for Old Men (2007)

It was No country for old men vs There will be blood in one of the biggest Oscar races on record. It was the crime thriller of the Coen brothers that prevailed.

Miramax movies

81/90 Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Danny Boyle’s sleeper struck Slumdog millionaire became an Oscars success story and won a total of eight trophies.

Warner Bros

82/90 The Hurt Locker (2009)

One of the films with the lowest win that has ever won the main prize, The Hurt Locker also marked the first Best Picture winner by a female director (Kathryn Bigelow). This was also the first time that the nomination for the best photo was above five for the first time since 1943.

83/90 The King’s Speech (2010)

Many thought The social network could rule over The king’s speech, but they were wrong – Tom Hooper’s historic drama won four Oscars.

Momentum images

84/90 The Artist (2011)

The first full black and white film that has since won The apartment Schindler’s List had moments of color), this film was also the first film produced in France to ever win the main prize.

Weinstein Company

85/90 Argo (2012)

Argo was nominated for seven Academy Awards and won three – although lead and director, in the words of Bradley Cooper, had been “robbed” of a Best Director nomination.

Warner Bros

86/90 12 Years a Slave (2013)

Steve McQueen’s film was considered one of the best of the year and the three Oscar victories reflected this. It made McQueen the first black British producer to ever receive the prize.

Lionsgate

87/90 Birdman (2014)

Michael Keaton may have missed Best Actor, but Birdman won the main prize.

Fox searchlight images

88/90 Spotlight (2015)

Spotlight was the first winner of Best Picture who has since won less than three Academy Awards The best show in the world in 1953

Open Road movies

89/90 Moonlight (2016)

The drama of Barry Jenkins became the first film with a completely black cast, the first LGBTQ film and the second lowest gross film in the Netherlands. The Hurt Locker) to win the Oscar for best photo.

A24

90/90 The Shape of Water (2017)

Guillermo del Toro’s The form of water is the second fantasy film that wins alongside Best Picture The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

Twentieth-century fox

Film editing

Le Mans ‘66/Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

prankster

Parasite

cinematography

The Irishman

prankster

The lighthouse

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Visual effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The lionking

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Makeup and hairstyles

Bomb

prankster

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Animated Feature Film

How do you train Dragon: The Hidden World

I lost my body

Klaus

Missing link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Original song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Toy Story 4

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” – Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II

“Stand Up” – Harriet

The Academy Awards will take place on 9 February.

