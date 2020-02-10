Oscar 2020: from the parasite, 1917 to Joaquin Phoenix

Oscar 2020: Finally the day came when the great Academy Awards appreciated a great job in the film industry worldwide. Bong Joon-ho’s parasite won a lot at the Oscars this year and also made history by winning the Best Film award. The film has won in general 4 Academy Awards.

From 1917 to Joker to Marriage Story, many film partners took home trophies this year. It was a moment of pride and happiness to see that such an artistic and creative piece of cinema received the acclaim, attention and recognition that they really deserve.

Oscars 2020: From Parasite, 1917 To Joaquin Phoenix – Full list of winners!

See the full list of winners at the Oscars 2020:

Best image

Parasite

best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix for Joker

Best actress

Renée Zellweger for Judy

Best director

Bong-Joon-ho for parasite

Best international feature film

Parasite

Best Animated Short

Hair love

Best Animated Feature

Toy Story 4

Best actor in supporting role

Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Actress in Supporting Role

Laura Dern for marriage history

Best Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit

Best Original Screenplay

Bong Joon-ho for parasite

Best music (original score)

jester

Best music (original song)

“Love me again” by Rocketman

Better visual effects

1917

Best film montage

Ford V Ferrari

Best photography

Roger Deakins for 1917

BEST SOUND MIX

1917

Best sound editing

Ford V Ferrari

Best makeup and hairstyle

Bomb

Best documentary short film

Learn to skate in a war zone (if you’re a girl)

Best costume design

Jacqueline Durran for Little Women

Best Documentary Feature

American factor

Best production design

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best live action short film

The neighbors window

