Oscar 2020: from the parasite, 1917 to Joaquin Phoenix

Oscar 2020: Finally the day came when the great Academy Awards appreciated a great job in the film industry worldwide. Bong Joon-ho’s parasite won a lot at the Oscars this year and also made history by winning the Best Film award. The film has won in general 4 Academy Awards.
From 1917 to Joker to Marriage Story, many film partners took home trophies this year. It was a moment of pride and happiness to see that such an artistic and creative piece of cinema received the acclaim, attention and recognition that they really deserve.
Oscars 2020: From Parasite, 1917 To Joaquin Phoenix – Full list of winners!
See the full list of winners at the Oscars 2020:
Best image
Parasite
best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Best actress
Renée Zellweger for Judy
Best director
Bong-Joon-ho for parasite
Best international feature film
Parasite
Best Animated Short
Hair love
Best Animated Feature
Toy Story 4
Best actor in supporting role
Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Actress in Supporting Role
Laura Dern for marriage history
Best Adapted Screenplay
Taika Waititi for Jojo Rabbit
Best Original Screenplay
Bong Joon-ho for parasite
Best music (original score)
jester
Best music (original song)
“Love me again” by Rocketman
Better visual effects
1917
Best film montage
Ford V Ferrari
Best photography
Roger Deakins for 1917
BEST SOUND MIX
1917
Best sound editing
Ford V Ferrari
Best makeup and hairstyle
Bomb
Best documentary short film
Learn to skate in a war zone (if you’re a girl)
Best costume design
Jacqueline Durran for Little Women
Best Documentary Feature
American factor
Best production design
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Best live action short film
The neighbors window
Who else do you think should have won the Oscars in the categories mentioned above? Let us know in the comments below.
Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!