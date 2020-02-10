Oscar 2020: The films that were nominated for the Academy Award in the Best Film category this year were Parasite, Joker, Jojo Rabbit, 1917, Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, Ford V Ferrari and The Irishman. Well, the winner in the Best Movie category is now available!

The Oscar for the best film of this year was awarded to the South Korean film Parasite. This director of Bong Joon-ho received a great response from critics and the public around the world. When the Best Film category was announced, the entire star cast of the film took the stage to take the prize.

Oscar 2020: Best Movie

The actors were excited to take the trophy in their hands. They received a loud applause and a great ovation from the audience present at the awards function. Parasite has made history at the Academy Awards, as it is the first film in a foreign language that has won the Best Film award.

Along with Best Film, Parasite also won at the Oscars 2020 in the categories: Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature.

