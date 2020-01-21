Ortom vs Jime: Police warn before Supreme Court ruling

Before the Supreme Court verdict on the battle against the Benue government, Benue State police said they were fully prepared to maintain peace and secure life and property in the state.

The defeated presidential candidate of the Congress of Progressives (APC), Mr. Emmanuel Jime and the APC contest the return of Governor Samuel Ortom of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) by INEC, alleging electoral irregularities.

The duo also requests the court to cancel the victory of Ortom and to declare Jime victorious in the presidential elections of March 9, 2019.

Jime and the APC lost their attempt to overturn elections to the Governorship Election and Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal, where their petitions were rejected.

NAN reports that the Supreme Court is rendering its judgment on the matter today.

The police public relations officer (PPRO) in Benue, Ms. Sewuese Anene, told NAN in Makurdi on Tuesday that the police were already “there to maintain law and order”.

“We are well prepared; we will not tolerate any breach of law and order, ”warned Anene

Also speaking to NAN, the coordinator of the Foundation for the Development of Justice and Peace, the Reverend Remigius Ihyula, continued for his calm and absolute confidence in God in the outcome of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“I call for calm, trust in God; who ever wins at the Supreme Court, either Jime or Ortom, should extend the olive branch to another and work to bring back the lost glory of the state.

“It should work hard to create jobs for the unemployed young people who team up,” said Ihyula.