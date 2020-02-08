Orson Bean death: star of Desperate Housewives dies at the age of 91 after being hit by two cars

Desperate Housewives star Orson Bean died after being hit by two cars while crossing the road in Venice, California, according to US media. He was 91.

The Los Angeles police told ABC News that a pedestrian was walking in the area around Venice Boulevard when he was cut and dropped by a vehicle.

Other bystanders tried to warn a second driver, but he also hit the pedestrian. Police say the second collision was fatal. Both drivers remained on the scene.

“The car that came to the west did not see it and cut it and it went down,” said Captain Brian Wendling of the Los Angeles police.

“A second vehicle was coming, distracted by people trying to slow it down, and then looked up and then a second traffic collision occurred and it was fatal.”

1/15 Derek Acorah

TV presenter Derek Acorah died at the age of 69 on January 3, 2020 after a “very short illness.” He was best known for presenting Most Haunted.

Getty Images

2/15 Christopher Beeny

‘Upstairs Downstairs’ actor Christopher Beeny died at the age of 78 on 3 January 2020. He also starred in ‘In Loving Memory’ and ‘Last of the Summer Wine’ alongside Thora Hird.

Rex functions

3/15 Elizabeth Wurtzel

The American writer and journalist Elizabeth Wurtzel died on January 7, 2020 at the age of 52. The author of Prozac Nation, which caused an explosion in confessional writing, had had cancer.

Rex functions

4/15 Buck Henry

The acclaimed screenwriter behind The Graduate and Get Smart died of a heart attack on January 8, 89 years old. He received rave reviews for co-writing the 1967 Oscar-nominated film, The Graduate, and also received a Best Director Academy Award nomination for the comedy Heaven Can Wait, alongside Warren Beatty.

Getty

5/15 Harry Hains

Actor Harry Hains played in shows including The OA and American Horror Story, and also worked as a model and musician. He died at the age of 27, confirmed his mother on Instagram, after struggles with mental health and addiction. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Harry Hains / Instagram

6/15 Alexis Eddy

Alexis Eddy was a participant in season six of MTV’s “Are You the One?” She died after a cardiac arrest on January 9, aged 23.

Instagram

7/15 Edd Byrnes

Edd Byrnes played smoothly speaking dance competition host Vince Fontaine in 1978 musical ‘Grease’. He died suddenly on January 8.

8/15 Stan Kirsch

Stan Kirsch, who played in the Highlander TV series and in an episode of Friends, died on January 11 at his home in Los Angeles. He played Richie Ryan in Highlander: The Series and Monica’s minor love interest Ethan in season one Friends episode ‘The One With the Ick Factor’.

YouTube

9/15 Derek Fowlds

Derek Fowlds died on January 17, at the age of 82. The British star was best known for playing Bernard Wooley in Yes Minister and his spin-off Yes Premier, as well as Sgt Oscar Blaketon in Heartbeat.

Rex

10/15 Jim Lehrer

Jim Lehrer, the famous host of PBS NewsHour, died “peacefully in his sleep” at the age of 85, according to the network. Lehrer was also a frequent debate moderator during elections.

David McNew / Getty Images

11/15 Tyler Gwozdz

Tyler Gwozdz died on January 13, 2020 at the age of 29 from a suspected drug overdose. He appeared in the American reality series ‘The Bachelorette’ in 2019

ABC

12/15 Terry Jones

Monty Python co-maker, writer, actor and director of ‘Life of Brian’ Terry Jones died at the age of 21 on January 21, 2020.

13/15 Nicholas Parsons

Nicholas Parsons broadcaster died at the age of 28 on January 28 after a short illness. He presented BBC Radio 4’s Just a Minute and popular ITV game show Sale of the Century.

Getty

14/15 Kirk Douglas

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas died on February 5 at the age of 103.

United artists

15/15 Orson Bean

The experienced actor, who appeared in more than 100 TV shows and films during a career spanning more than six decades, died at the age of 91 after being hit by two cars in Venice, California.

Rex

The police did not identify the pedestrian, but a friend of the experienced actor who witnessed the collision confirmed to Eyewitness News that Bean had been killed.

Bean has appeared in more than 100 TV episodes and films, in a career that spanned more than six decades.

His credits include films such as Being John Malkovich and Miracle on 34th Street, as well as TV roles in shows including Modern Family and The Bold and the Beautiful.

He had a recurring role in Desperate Housewives between 2009 and 2012 and appeared in the movie The Equalizer 2 in 2018.

Bean was married to actor Alley Mills for 27 years, best known for her role in The Wonder Years. The couple had recently appeared together in a piece called Bad Habits. According to reports, Mills was on the scene when Bean was killed.

