Orson Bean dead: Desperate Housewives star dies at the age of 91

Desperate Housewives star Orson Bean died at the age of 91, it is reported.

The 91-year-old actor reportedly died after “he was cut by one vehicle and then hit by another.”

Both vehicles remained on site after the accident and the police are investigating whether costs will be charged, TMZ reported.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling told ABC News: “The car that came to the west did not see it and cut it and it went down.”

“A second vehicle was coming, distracted by people trying to slow it down, and then looked up and then a second traffic collision occurred and it was fatal.”

Orson started his career in television in the 1950s, acting in shows including Goodyear Playhouse and Broadway Television Theater.

He also appeared in The Tonight Show starring Johnny Carson, The Ed Sullivan Show and was a frequent participant in To Tell The Truth and Match Game.

More recently, he appeared in Grace and Frankie and the Denzel Washington movie The Equalizer 2.

The star also made guest appearances in Will & Grace, Murder She Wrote and Alley McBeal.

Tribute for the veteran comes in online from former colleagues and fans.

One tweet: “Rest well and peacefully, Orson Bean. In addition to other striking appearances, he played in the episode of Twilight Zone, “Mr. Bevis. “Boon was hit and killed by a car while crossing the street in Venice, California tonight. Very sad.’

REST IN PEACE. experienced actor, Orson Bean…. aka Loren Bray, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman. 😢

– Noëlle🌹 🔥♐🇦🇺🏳️‍🌈 (@OZzeeGal) 8 February 2020

RIP, Mr.Bevis, Orson Bean. You were great. #TwilightZone pic.twitter.com/Jc2lsDaZaQ

– Bob Davidson (@oybay) February 8, 2020

My deep condolences to his wife Alley Mills and family.

Rest in peace, sir. #OrsonBean pic.twitter.com/tq7GMs0iPX

– Tara Lynn Wagner (@TaraLynnWagner) 8 February 2020

Rest in peace, Orson Bean. He appeared on #GeneralHospital in 1987 as Professor Link, a colleague of Robert’s on PCU. #GH pic.twitter.com/ZrD87w2qf1

– Eric Ackerman (@ ackgh73994) 8 February 2020

Another commented: “Heartbreaking by words just suffered from the tragic death of Orson Bean tonight. So grateful that a few years ago I met this dear man in the Pacific Crossroads Church. RIP, Mr. Bean. Praying for his wife Alley Mills. “

A third added: “RIP Orson Bean, such a tragedy.”

The veteran was married to actress Alley Mills and they shared four children.

Metro.co.uk contacted the Los Angeles police and the Alley Mills representative for a comment.

