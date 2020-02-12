Orlando Magic “tried” to act on Aaron Gordon

Photo: grandstand report

Heavy.com’s Orlando Magic tried to trade Aaron Gordon at the close, according to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com.

“Golden State was one of the teams with which Magic discussed a Gordon deal. So were the Timberwolves.

A source told Heavy.com: “They tried and tried to do something with him on the cutoff date. All of that will come back into focus at the end of the season and you have a good idea of ​​what the market is for him, ”said Deveney.

Gordon, who signed a four-year, $ 80 million contract in the summer of 2018, has appeared in 48 games for Magic this season. He scored an average of 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists.

For @ HeavySan … According to a source, @OrlandoMagic “made a great effort” to trade Aaron Gordon on the cut-off date. I have spoken to GSW, Minnesota, PHX, among others.

After Jonathan Isaac and Gordon rebuild their trading value, they will try again soon: https://t.co/iNowuLvwxS

