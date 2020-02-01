Original Bossk actor Alan Harris goes away on 81

Alan Harris, best known for playing Bossk and other Star Wars characters in the original trilogy, died at the age of 81.

Bossk has earned a cult following since his first appearance in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. Bossk has appeared over the years in Return of the Jedi, The Clone Wars and various other Star Wars media. It was recently announced that Bossk should even have a cameo performance in the unmade Star Wars: Duel of the fate of Colin Trevorrow.

Unfortunately, a Facebook message from Imperial Signings confirmed that Alan Harris – the actor behind Bossk, a stormtrooper, a rebel escort and a Bespin guard – died in the original Star Wars trilogy at the age of 81. Alan Harris had undergone a fight with lung cancer before he died on Friday. Read below what Imperial Signings had to say about the death of Bossk actor Alan Harris.

“Very sad news has just arrived that Alan Harris unfortunately died this morning. Alan was a true gentleman and a fan favorite. Alan has been struggling with health problems for a number of years, but still struggled with pain to attend shows and meet fans. “Alan is unfortunately missed by fans all over the world. RIP Alan Harris. “

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for Titans’ Batmobile has been released and reveals different versions of Batman’s iconic vehicle.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite?

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.