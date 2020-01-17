Organizers call for ban on guns in Virginia; 6 now arrested

RICHMOND, Virginia (AP) – A gun rights group has filed an emergency appeal against a judge’s decision upholding the governor’s ban on firearms at a pro rally weapons which is expected to draw thousands of armed militants to the State Capitol on Monday.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League and Gun Owners of America requested an injunction against the ban, but Justice Joi Taylor ruled Thursday that Governor Ralph Northam had the power under state law to take action regarding the “security and well-being” of the state. The group’s lawyers then turned to the Virginia Supreme Court.

“Without the help of this court, the petitioners and thousands of other participants in the rally will be irreparably deprived of their right to bear arms,” ​​said the lawyers for the groups in their appeal.

It was not immediately clear when the court would hear the appeal.

In his written decision, Taylor cited decisions of the United States Supreme Court and other courts which concluded that the Second Amendment’s right to bear arms was not unlimited. For this reason, she wrote, the gun groups would not “suffer irreparable harm” sufficient to warrant the injunction.

The judge’s decision came soon after the FBI helped police arrest six men they believed were linked to a violent white supremacist group known as The Base. According to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity, at least three of them planned to attend the rally in Richmond to discuss an active investigation.

The three were taken into federal custody in Maryland and Delaware, the Department of Justice said in a statement. One of the men discussed his trip to Ukraine to fight alongside “nationalists” and compared the white supremacist group to Al Qaeda, said a prosecutor at the first hearing of the defendants.

Criminal complaint accuses former Canadian Armed Forces reservist Patrik Jordan Mathews, 27, and Brian Mark Lemley Jr., 33, of Elkton, Maryland, of carrying a firearm and ammunition with the intention to commit a crime. William Garfield Bilbrough IV, 19, of Denton, Maryland, is charged with “transportation and accommodation of strangers”.

F BI spokesperson Kevin Rowson said Friday agents also assisted in the arrest of three Georgian men linked to The Base, charged with conspiracy to commit murder and gang involvement. criminal street. The details of their cases were sealed by a judge, Floyd County Police Sergeant. Chris Fincher told the AP on Friday. Fincher identified them as Luke Austin Lane of Floyd County, Michael Helterbrand of Dalton and Jacob Kaderli of Dacula.

Virginia’s Solicitor General Toby Heytens said at the Thursday hearing that the governor was well within his power to declare a state of emergency and ban weapons after law enforcement identified “Credible evidence” that armed groups outside the state planned to come to Virginia with the possible intention of participating in a “violent insurrection”.

David Browne, lawyer for gun rights groups, argued that prohibiting demonstrators from carrying firearms would infringe their right to the Second Amendment to carry arms and their right to the First Amendment to freedom of expression. Browne stated that carrying firearms is a form of symbolic speech.

Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League – the gun rights group sponsoring Monday’s rally – called the judge’s decision “staggering”.

Northam applauded the decision in a statement.

“I have taken this step to protect Virginians from credible threats of violence,” he said. “These threats are real – as evidenced by reports of neo-Nazi arrests this morning after discussing plans to travel to Richmond with firearms.”

Virginia senators were debating a series of gun control bills as court challenges grew.

The Democrat-led Senate has introduced legislation limiting handgun purchases to once a month, requiring a universal background check on firearm purchases and allowing localities to ban guns from fire in public buildings, parks and other areas. The measures have been largely adopted by supporters and will now be subject to the consideration of the House.

Democrats have said these are reasonable measures that would improve public safety while respecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners. They said the public had made it clear by voting for Democrats in the last election that new gun laws were needed.

“The citizens of the last two elections have spoken,” said Democratic Senator Dave Marsden.

Republicans have decried the legislation as an attack on the second amendment. They said the bill was intended to appease special interest groups and donors such as the Democratic Presidential Hope Michael Bloomberg. GOP senators said the new laws would imprison innocent people and do nothing to stop bad actors.

“It may be what you think is security, but it is not,” said Republican Senator Bill Stanley.

___

Associated Press journalists Alan Suderman in Richmond; Michael Kunzelman in College Park, Maryland; and Mike Balsamo in Washington contributed to this report.