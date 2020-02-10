Organizer Mobile World Congress 2020 braces itself for Coronavirus Impact when leaving technical companies

More than 6,000 people from China attend the mobile show every year, which this year has an economic impact of € 492 million, creating more than 14,000 part-time jobs.

IANS

updated:February 10, 2020, 12:44 PM IST

Employees work alongside a banner with information about MWC20 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

(Image: Reuters / Nacho Doce)

With exhibitors of state-of-the-art technology such as Amazon, Ericsson, Nvidia and LG withdrawing from the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 in Barcelona later this month, the organizer GSMA issued extensive guarantees on Monday about growing concerns about the deadly corona virus. The GSMA has completely banished visitors from Hubei Province, whose capital Wuhan is the epicenter of the epidemic that killed more than 900 people. According to GSMA CEO John Hoffman, all travelers from Hubei province have no access to the event.

“All travelers who have been to China must provide proof that they were outside of China 14 days prior to the event (passport stamp, health certificate),” according to the new guidelines from the MWC organization. “Temperature screening is being implemented and participants must certify that they have not been in contact with infected individuals,” it added. The disinfectant around the site is carried out on priority and there is a “no handshake policy”.

Although no major Chinese smartphone manufacturer has yet announced its exit, the situation is grim and changes day by day, as the virus has disrupted supply chains and the 2020 plans of technology companies. There is also a possibility that some launch events from smartphones may be delayed or canceled.

