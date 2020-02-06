Orchestrated Ruckus, says Rahul Gandhi as BJP, congressmen come to Blows About ‘Danda’ Note

New Delhi: Treasury and opposition members nearly fell to Lok Sabha on Friday when Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan condemned the “bizarre” remarks of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During Question Time, when Gandhi asked about the establishment of medical colleges, Vardhan said before giving the answer, happy to make a statement about the recent statement by the conference leader about the prime minister.

Vardhan said he “condemns Gandhi’s” bizarre “remarks in uncertain words.” Speaker Birla asked the minister to stick to his answer. While Vardhan continued to read the written statement, Congressmen came to the pit and protested strongly against the position of the minister.

One of Tamil Nadu’s congressmen, Manicka Tagore, came to the Treasury Banks and tried aggressively to reach Vardhan, who was in the second row. Immediately BJP member from Uttar Pradesh, Brij Bhushasn held Sharan Singh Tagore by his arm to prevent him from reaching the trade union minister.

Congresswoman of Kerala Hibi Eden tried to intervene. Various MPs from both parties and trade union ministers, including Smriti Irani, have prevented them from being fooled. The speaker immediately suspended Parliament until 1 p.m.

Rahul Gandhi said the ruckus was an “orchestrated” attempt to prevent him from interrogating the government. “The orchestrated ruckus in today’s Parliament is designed to prevent me from questioning the Govt. The youth of India clearly see that the prime minister has no idea how to deal with the unemployment crisis. To protect him, the BJP will Continue to disrupt Parliament and prevent debate, “he said.

At a poll for the Delhi meeting, the congress leader reportedly said that “the youth would hit Modi with sticks because of the lack of jobs”. On Thursday, Prime Minister Gandhi had to dig up for his remarks and said that he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) so that his back could bear the attack.

