Oprah Winfrey explains why she never married Stedman Graham

Oprah Winfrey and longtime lover Stedman Graham have been dating for over 33 years. The two began dating in 1986.

The former talk show giant accepted her lover’s proposal in 1993 but did not accept a white marriage. They still see each other and say they are “spiritually married”.

According to Oprah, 65, not going through the traditional process of walking down the aisle is the secret to their success in life and love.

In an interview, she said:

“When I said yes to his proposal, I had doubts, I realized that I didn’t really want a marriage. I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know that he felt that I was worthy of being his missus, but I did not want sacrifices, compromises, daily commitment to make a marriage work, my life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it. “

She added, “He and I agree that if we had made the marriage bond, we would not be together yet.”

Winfrey believes her relationship with Graham, 68, is strong and special because of the independence that exists within their partnership.

“Our relationship works because he created an identity beyond being” Oprah’s man “(he teaches identity leadership around the world and has written several books on the subject), and because we let’s share all the values ​​that matter (integrity being number one). And because we like to see the other accomplish and manifest his destiny and his goal. “

Marriage isn’t what they look at, Oprah at one point in her life didn’t even watch dating. At the time, when he met her in 1986, he looked way too good and tall for her. She said he would like it.

She says:

“I thought he must be a player. All my producers too. They warned me not to get involved with this type of Stedman, ”she recalls. “Aside from his appearance, they knew nothing about him. But anyone who looks so good at the wheel of a vintage Mercedes deserves suspicion. “

But over the days and years, love has won, Stedman has proven to be the honorable man for her. All doubts have been erased. He became the perfect man for her.