Oprah talks about American Dirt Book Club Pick

Oprah announced Jeanine Cummins’ American Dirt as the newest addition to her book club last Tuesday on CBS Today. The novel, a fictional story about a mother immigrating to the United States from Mexico with her son, has been praised by several authors, including Stephen King, John Grisham and Sandra Cisneros, who described it as “the great novel by Las Americas”. “In her announcement of a book club, said Oprah in an Instagram video that the book “gutted” her. But color writers and members of the Mexican immigrant community had a completely different experience with American Dirt. They wrote devastating reviews of the white look and its stereotypes of Mexican culture.

The outrage about the book and its author, Jeanine Cummins, sparked the ongoing debate about who can share which stories in the Latinx community. It also brought about the absence of diversity in publishing. In response to the criticism, Oprah released an Instagram video on Sunday, declaring that she had read the many comments and reviews from the Latinx community and believed that it was the best way to contact her latest revenue stream, Apple TV +, and stream a discussion.

The discussion was scheduled for March and Oprah promised to include voices “from all sides” – which is theoretically nice, but in the hands of someone who has so far moved away from the subject, one has to ask if she is the best person, which enables or produce this discussion. Latinx readers and writers don’t want to wait to see how Oprah gets her disciples to awaken the human status of migrants.

To take advantage of the current conversation and achieve positive results, a petition has gone online asking Oprah to add more Latinx and immigrant authors to their book club this year. According to Cristina Jimenez’s petition, “only 4 of 83 authors are in Oprah’s Latinx book club, including Jeanine Cummins.” to raise the voices of those who have been excluded from the bookshelves. Some actions include telling more stories, publishing more graphics, and visiting libraries to request the delivery of additional Latinx books.

Here is one of mine: The first long and very terrible story I wrote was in high school during a particularly boring religious class. I still wanted to be a lawyer at this point in my life, and storytelling was just a hobby to pass the time. I worked on this one story for a whole year. It was complete garbage. But when I gave it to someone to criticize, she stuck to it as if it was the best thing she had read that year. I would later learn that it was the first story she ever had read by everyone where every single character was Latinx, just like the two by us.

There is still such a hunger for Latinx scriptures that goes beyond telling trauma or drug trafficking. Stories about our cultures and differences, our lives, our youth and everything in between deserve the same treatment and appreciation that stories about white people and vampires are given. For readers who are still confused about the level of turmoil that American Dirt caused, this is the context in which Latinx writers operate: this book is an overwhelming reminder that the publishing industry, like the rest of the world , White voices still seem to prioritize as long as they claim a tiny percentage of minority status, sensational brown stories for profit and false compassion.