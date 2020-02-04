Opposition spreads wrong information about CAA for political profit: JD (U)

New Delhi: The Janata Dal United, a major ally of the ruling NDA, Tuesday accused the opposition of spreading misinformation about the amended citizenship law to promote their political interests.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh of the JD (U) took part in the debate on the motion of thanks to the President Saba speech in Lok Sabha and said parties were opposed to the bill in Parliament but no reason for their position.

“Efforts are being made to harm the atmosphere for political gain … Yes, we have to contest polls, but not at the expense of playing with the unity of the country,” he said.

When Sougata Roy of the Trinamool Congress tried to intervene, Singh said that the bases of parties such as the TMC “shrink quickly”.

He also asked Roy to explain how a state government can refuse to implement a law passed by parliament.

He also wondered how the National Citizen Register can be linked to the Citizenship Change Act (CAA) when the NRC has not even taken shape.

Nama Nageswara Rao of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) participated in the debate and said the government of his party in the state has taken measures to realize the dreams of Mahamta Gandhi by developing villages and encouraging farmers.

He also asked how the Union government plans to make India an economy of USD 5 trillion in four years, as this requires a nominal growth of 16 percent per year.

Neither is adequate help being offered to develop 112 ambitious districts, he claimed.

The terms of the 15th Financing Commission, which will decide on the distribution of resources between the Center and the states, are also “unfair” for the southern and eastern states, he said.

NK Premachandran (RSP) said he was “deeply disappointed” with the address of the president because there was no “prevailing social unrest” in his speech.

He further said that the address of the president did not mention the current financial crisis and the economic slowdown.

“Secular democracy is being threatened and people are fighting to protect the country’s secular structure,” he said, referring to ongoing protests against the CAA.

D Ravikumar of DMK regretted that the address of the president did not mention the plight of SC / ST and Dalits.

Dilip Saikia of the BJP said the ntire Assam supported the CAA and added that the NRC will strengthen the country.

He blamed Congress for not respecting the Assam agreement and fulfilling the ambitions of the people of the northeastern state.

BSP leader Danish Ali accused the BJP government of using the name Mahatma Gandhi to “mask their evil deeds” and added that the CAA was “a betrayal of the ideals of the Father of the Nation”.

He regretted that the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, who had sought protection against the police as a member of the Lok Sabha, today demanded the strength to “take revenge.”

K Navaskani member of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) claimed that the CAA has destroyed peace and harmony in the country and has affected the country’s image abroad.

Rajdeep Roy (BJP) said Assam has accepted the CAA and is returning peace to the northeast because of the efforts of the Modi government.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox – subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube and stay up to date with what’s happening in the world around you – in real time.

.