Opposition runs from Lok Sabha as BJP MP Parvesh Verma leads motion on president’s speech

New Delhi: Opposition members, including those from Congress and DMK, left Lok Sabha on Monday when BJP member Parvesh Verma stood up to open a debate on the motion of thanks about the address of the president to protest his controversial comments during an election meeting here.

As soon as Verma got up to start the debate, opposition members set up slogans such as “Sharam Karo (Have Shame)”.

Speaker Om Birla said that what a member says outside cannot be brought up inside the house and that members should not set a “wrong precedent”.

The speaker also said that a member has all the rights to speak within Parliament and that it is not appropriate to report an incident that happened outside the home.

He emphasized that Verma offered Motion of Thanks to the president’s address.

Opposition members, including those from Congress and DMK, left the house.

Verma was blocked by the election committee for four days last week because of his controversial comments during an interview and during an election meeting.

When he started the debate, Verma said that India is proud to have a president who rejected the mercy plea of ​​Nirbhaya convicts.

In addition to praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he also admired the speaker for making the House paperless and giving new members a chance to speak.

He also praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and congratulated her on presenting the budget that gave a sigh of relief to the common man.

