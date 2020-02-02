Opposition parties say bid to increase CAA, NPR and NRC in the Parliament being scuttled

New Delhi: The opposition on Monday attacked the government over the CAA, NPR and NRC and claimed that their efforts to raise these issues in Parliament were undemocratically undermined.

Senior congress spokesperson Anand Sharma also hit on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for making statements, which he claimed to encourage people to surrender to violence.

“Ministers have made statements that are provocative, burning and offensive. Yesterday, CM from UP made statements that are unacceptable … about shooting people, sending people to parlok (hell),” he said and demanded an apology from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi before.

Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said that almost all opposition parties, including the DMK, CPI, CPI (M), NCP, RJD, TMC, SP and the BSP, made notifications under Rule 267 to adjourn all cases and the Law on citizenship (change) (CAA), national population register (NPR) and the national register of citizens (NRC).

“For the past two months, the entire country has been on the move since citizenship law became an act. The NPR has done this before, but the questions asked were simple, but in this NPR under this government there were other details such as the father’s date of birth has been asked, “he said.

“The government presents it as a Hindu-Muslim problem. We all feel there is no Hindu-Muslim problem,” Azad said.

The government is doing all of this to deliberately divert attention from their failure to keep their promises, he said, adding that “they continue to give us toys to keep us busy”.

Sharma said that violence is orchestrated by the government, which is “both arrogant and insensitive.”

“Now, this (Parliament) is the highest forum for discussion and debate, and the opposition cannot even mention what the announcements have been submitted, so the country doesn’t know what the opposition has asked for,” Sharma said.

