Opposite BJP does not mean opposite Hindus, says RSS leader Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi

Panaji: Opposition to the Bharatiya Janata party does not amount to opposition to Hindus, said RSS Secretary Suresh “Bhaiyyaji” Joshi Sunday in remarks that are rather untypical about the ideological parent of the BJP.

“The Hindu community does not mean that the Bharatiya Janata party, and opposition to the BJP do not amount to fighting Hindus. The political fight will continue, but it should not be linked to Hindus, “ANI Joshi news agency said.

Joshi made the comments during a lecture on the subject “Vishwaguru Bharat, an RSS perspective” in Dona Paula nearby.

During the event, Joshi also said that anyone who wants to work in India should do so with the Hindu community and for their empowerment.

“Anyone who wants to work (in India) will have to cooperate with the Hindu community by bringing them and for their empowerment. Hindus have witnessed the rise and fall of India since time immemorial. India cannot be separated from (the “Hindu (Hindus have always been at the center of this nation,” Joshi had said in Marathi.

The RSS leader further said: “The world says India will become a superpower in 2020, but I remember my conversation with an intellectual who had said that India would become a super-rashtra (supernation) in 2020”.

Joshi recalled history and said Hindus have never invaded other countries. “Whatever wars were for self-defense. Everyone has the right to self-defense,” he said. “It is India’s duty to teach the world to walk the path of” samanvay “(coordination). No one but India and Hindus can do this,” said Joshi.

