Opponents Second-Guished This All-Muslim Girls Basketball Team. Bad move. – Mother Jones

Welcome to reload, a weekly newsletter full of stories that will energize your inner hellraiser. View more editions and sign up here.

Their opponents are in gym shorts and jerseys on the field. The Salam Stars, in long-sleeved shirts, training pants and hijabs, crawl and stretch before they take their position. “Sometimes we see (our opponents) laughing,” says Jumana Badwan, captain of the Stars, the basketball team for girls at an Islamic academy in Milwaukee. “Sometimes we see them whispering (about us).”

The stars have found ways to confront and see through the appearance of suspicion and surprise of opponents: last year the team finished 14–4. This year their goal is just to play their hardest.

Badwan, a senior, tells Great Big Story that the team gains strength and solidarity from a disciplined coach, Kassidi Macak, who grew up five minutes from the school, but had no connection with the Muslim community whose players train them.

The history of exclusion and inclusion in basketball and sports is never far away from the idea of ​​Macak, who does not let its players go. She challenges them on and off the field to play for more than points: the students work together to push boundaries in basketball, but also dispel myths and challenge assumptions about what Muslim girls and women – in hijabs or not – want to tackle .

“We are a small family and take on every task together,” says Macak. “We support each other.”

Here are more Recharge stories to help you through the week:

Close poison. Scientists from the Environmental Protection Agency wanted to ban a neurotoxic pesticide that is thought to cause lower birth weights, lower IQ and attention deficit disorder. Higher-ups at the EPA were fine with chloropyrifos, though California, Hawaii and New York had forbidden it. Now, the largest American pesticide supplier, Corteva, has decided that it will stop making it. Corteva’s decision to stop selling pesticides came the same day that the California ban on the chemical came into effect. “Because of this reduced demand,” the company announced, “Corteva has taken the strategic business decision to phase out our chloropyrifos production by 2020.” Jennifer Sass, a senior scientist at the Natural Resources Defense Council, called the movement “a victory” for our children, farm workers, and rural communities nationwide. (Mother Jones)

Stop Russian hackers. Estonia, right on the Russian border, can teach the United States a few things about stopping disinformation by the Kremlin. Russia launched cyber attacks on its neighbor in 2007, but Estonians fought back. Now there is a growing national volunteer organization committed to stopping Vladimir Putin’s disinformation and deception campaigns – and it would be willing to help the United States if Americans wanted it. “We have decided that we simply need to become much more resilient and ensure that, if something similar happens again, we are ready,” says Heli Tiirmaa-Klaar, the Estonian ambassador for cyber diplomacy. (Christian Science Monitor)

Equal time. Finland has decided: seven months of paid family leave for each parent. The decision was made by 34-year-old Prime Minister Sanna Marin and her four other government coalition parties, all led by women. A single parent has access to the seven-month allowance for both parents. The decision was praised inside and outside the country. That’s “what happens when women lead politics,” Nia Hadia of NPR tweeted. The aim is to promote gender equality and increase the birth rate. Last year, Finland had the least babies born since 1868, when a famine struck. (NPR)

Reload salutes: The Chiefs of Kansas City Derrick Nnadi, who kept his promise to pay 100 dog ad options if his team won the Super Bowl; and 91-year-old scientist Dr. Ananda Prasad, which challenged conventional wisdom to show that zinc could shorten the duration of the common cold.

I would like to welcome you to Christina H. Koch of NASA, who sets an astronaut record for women of 328 consecutive days in orbit. We wish you a great week!

Welcome home, @Astro_Christina!

This morning, family, friends and colleagues were reunited with the astronaut, who landed in Kazakhstan on February 6 after a record-breaking 328-day mission to the @Space_Station. #CongratsChristina! pic.twitter.com/z5PceKIHI7

– Johnson Space Center (@NASA_Johnson) 7 February 2020