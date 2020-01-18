Operations on deadlines or push of the playoffs?

The New York Rangers’ approach to the commercial deadline could perhaps be summed up in three words at this point: “We are not sure.”

It is just too early for the Blueshirts under reconstruction to decide to engage in a third consecutive sale. Coach David Quinn desperately wants his youth group to experience the playoff experience, and with the club, six points in second place at the Eastern Conference joker until Thursday after four wins in his last five games – but with four leapfrogging teams to capture him – the enticing possibility exists.

However, there are bigger questions than whether you should go there this season. On the one hand, do the Rangers want to fire the veterans again, sending the message to young players that playoff conflicts may still be years away? Most importantly, however – can multiple key players be recruited again given the team’s salary cap situation next season?

Rangers attack Jesper Fast (l) and Ryan Strome with coach David Quinn (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The short answer to the second request is no, not all. General manager Jeff Gorton will therefore have to face difficult decisions concerning four veterans whose contracts expire and a young goalkeeper before February 24, whether the Rangers are in contention or not.

Here’s a look at the Big Five that Gorton must decide to trade, sign again, or just keep playing the season for the next five weeks:

Chris Kreider

Speculation that number 20 will be traded or remain with the only NHL team he has ever known has passed the point of exhaustion, the long-term fate of the power attacker now in his second season of uncertainty. The Rangers tried to trade the next free agent without restriction during the last season, could not find an agreement they wanted and promised to keep it in 2019-2020, without extension or real effort to obtain it a.

That’s why it looks like the club is likely to fire Kreider. Thematic alert: There are no apparent discussions between Gorton and Kreider representatives. As in the case of the deceased center Kevin Hayes, the Rangers simply do not seem excited by the possibility of making a long-term commitment with Kreider, who will probably order a Hayes-type contract to stay: seven years, 49 million dollars or about.

Rangers left winger Chris Kreider (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Everything has already been said: Kreider is a unique talent and a leader whose start would be felt well in the race, in front of the net and in the locker room. With 16 goals and 15 assists, he has had a solid season.

Yet the Rangers saw this in abundance, the notoriously streaked marker putting up big numbers for a stretch to seemingly disappear for a longer period. Kreider has 10 goals and 8 assists in his last 18 games, including a power play winning streak with 24.6 seconds remaining in the Rangers’ 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. How long will this level of production continue?

Kreider’s surge and the strength of 2019-2020 could finally give the Rangers a chance to find the type of deal they deem commensurate with its value in the commercial market. Kreider’s mix of size, speed and power will be much appreciated in the playoffs, and could therefore lead to a bidding war in which the Rangers could get a return above the market in draft and / or picks. prospects. This is what the club hoped for by the 2019 deadline, but was unable to materialize. Will the Blueshirts roll the dice and keep it past the deadline if they are close to a playoff spot – or enter into rushed negotiations to get an 11th hour contract deal?

Here is the bet no. The front office doesn’t want to miss a potentially large swap, and it is clearly worried about what the backend of a long-term extension for Kreider would look like. With nearly $ 66 million in wages already pledged for 2020-2021 and the cap is not expected to increase much next season, as usual, Kreider is a luxury that the Rangers simply cannot afford.

Verdict: Trade

Ryan Strome

The striker continues to twist the knife at the Edmonton Oilers, who sent him to the Rangers for Ryan Spooner in November 2018 in what was considered at the time to be an exchange of bad contracts. Strome relaunched his career in a more Broadway season and was particularly successful in 2019-2020, finding the easy chemistry centering the electric Artemi Panarin. Strome’s 42 points are second in the team, and he has provided the necessary depth and stability for the center. At 26, the fifth choice in the 2011 draft could finally find his game with his third team.

Gorton, however, surely knows that Strome has one of the best jobs in the league right now. Panarin’s brilliant play and his ability to break a defense sometimes forced his teammates to do a little more than keep their sticks on the ice and stay a reasonable distance from the net to score easy goals. There is little doubt that Strome’s figures were inflated while riding a shotgun with Panarin. This could jeopardize this off-season when Strome, who should be a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, seeks his next deal – whether through arbitration or in the form of a longer-term contract.

Ranger Center Ryan Strome (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

For Panarin, he has little problem adapting to different teammates: he is (sort of) in his third team, but has never recorded less than 74 points in his four full seasons. He is on the verge of exceeding 100 for the first time in his career with Strome and defensive forward Jesper Fast on his line.

In short, Panarin’s production never depended on who he played. It is of course possible that Strome and Fast were the key to Panarin’s best season; are the Rangers willing to bet around $ 4-5 million per season of ceiling space for several years on Strome to find out?

Strome can fall into the Kreider category: a luxury that Rangers simply cannot afford to keep. With Filip Chytil progressing steadily and the club keeping high hopes for his compatriot Brett Howden, the Rangers theoretically have cheaper alternatives in the middle behind Mika Zibanejad. Strome was originally acquired as a placeholder, and committing to it for the future could be short-sighted – and costly.

Verdict: Trade

Alexandar Georgiev

After a streak of three hard games in which he allowed 16 goals, the third-year goalkeeper restored his value in his last three starts, falling 2-1-0 while allowing two goals each. His characteristic balance, which seemed to desert him sometimes in the ugliness of three games, was evident in the consecutive victories against the New York Islanders, Monday and Thursday, during which the next restricted free agent made a combined 70 stops.

Ranger Keeper Alexander Georgiev (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Although the Rangers must be sure not to trade the bad young goalkeeper, it looks like the club is resigned to facing Georgiev to alleviate their untenable glut in the net. Henrik Lundqvist is probably going nowhere for at least one more season and rookie Igor Shesterkin, the apparent heir apparent to the king, looked good in his first two games after being called up on January 6. Georgiev could make a good comeback, with several contenders in need of an upgrade in the goal and other teams looking for a long-term solution. Like Kreider, Georgiev should be a hot commodity next month, and it’s probably time for the Rangers to swallow hard and take advantage of the trend of the trade deadline to boost player value.

Verdict: Trade

Jesper Fast

The beloved career Ranger is expected to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The idea of ​​a departure in both directions considerably underestimated, the heart and the soul will not play well in the locker room – or among the fanbase, for that matter – but it is undeniable that the versatile Jesper Fast has a rental value for a qualifying team. He kills penalties, scores (8 goals and 12 assists) and generally improves his team on the ice (career record plus-16, although playing with Panarin certainly helps this statistic). The trader would be painful – but would lose him for nothing on July 1.

Rangers right wing Jesper Fast (Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports)

The importance of Fast for Blueshirts has always been overlooked. This could be a case where the management rolls the dice and hopes they will want to stay – perhaps for less than another club could end up offering.

Verdict: Save, I hope to re-register in the off season

Tony DeAngelo

This is looming as the Rangers’ most difficult potential offseason decision. Apparently on the verge of putting the maturity issues that have plagued his career behind him, the 24-year-old defender has 12 goals and 25 assists, putting him on a pace of 60 points. His speed out of his own end and his mobility at the top of the attacking zone played a vital role in the overhaul of the club’s blue line, maintaining an attack-oriented mobile unit that was one of the greatest successes of the Blueshirts. reconstruction project.

DeAngelo’s work in the defensive zone has also improved. The problem? Money, of course. The pending restricted free agent has crossed any sort of bridge agreement, now likely to order a contract worth $ 6 million per season over five years. DeAngelo is also unlikely to be in the mood to offer a rebate in his hometown after having to settle for a one-year contract of $ 925,000 for 2019-20. It’s time for him to get paid.

DeAngelo’s status is of course linked to that of Kreider, Strome and Fast. If the Rangers prioritize DeAngelo by moving some or all of these three, they can find the cap space. Giving long-term deals to one or two of the attackers – not to mention winger Brendan Lemieux, who the club wants to keep and who must strike a transition deal – could make DeAngelo unaffordable.

Although the idea of ​​trading someone with the skill set and potential of DeAngelo seems incomprehensible, it is possible to do so. Although he has been better in Zone D this season, he will likely never be mistaken for a stop defender. The maturity problem, which briefly resurfaced at the start of the season, could still surface. The return to DeAngelo would be significant, the Blueshirts can perhaps bring a young power forward, a dimension for which they desperately need. In addition, Nils Lundqvist – like right-hander defenseman DeAngelo – had an impressive performance at the World Junior Championship, and the 28th pick in the 2018 draft should soon arrive with the Rangers.

That said, the Rangers should probably choose to keep DeAngelo on Kreider, Strome and Fast if that’s the case. He was the best Rangers player not named Panarin or Mika Zibanejad in 2019-2020, and the new lethality of the power game – he was ranked 11th overall in Thursday’s games and went from 10 to 29 during of the last 10 – has as much to do with it as anyone else.

Rangers defender Tony DeAngelo (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Perhaps most impressive, DeAngelo’s ascent made his acquisition in June 2017 as part of the Derek Stepan-Antti Raanta trade with the Arizona Coyotes good enough for the Rangers – quite a feat considering the Blueshirts’ supposed main asset obtained in the agreement, the seventh overall draft choice in 2017, could be a bust in the form of the selection of Lias Andersson. Are there many NHL GMs who would not be doing this again today, even with the failed choice # 7?

DeAngelo is comfortable playing on both sides in defense. He leads the attack on the power play as well as at equal strength. His game, on the other hand, seems to be improving, although gradually. And perhaps he could finally overcome the mistakes of young people who put his career at risk very early. This seems obvious – unless someone like, for example, Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk returns the other way.

Verdict: Sign

Gorton certainly hopes that the choice to enter another series of expiring contracts or to keep everyone in the running for the playoffs is easy. He could end up walking the two paths – swapping and keeping them. If the club stayed within striking distance of a playoff spot until the end of next month, however, it would not be an easy call – which would leave the general manager one of the most difficult decisions to make. his term on Broadway.