Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office: After a slow start, the protagonist of Saif Ali Khan-Alaya F-Tabu, Jawaani Jaaneman, resumed the following days of the weekend. Although word of mouth is decent, the growth was somewhat limited, since it mainly looks for footfalls of meters in which the business has been divided by Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Street Dancer 3D and Panga.

Jawaani Jaaneman made 12.83 million rupees on its first weekend and speaking of day 4, that is, today, the film has recorded the occupation of 11-13% for morning shows across the country. It’s a little better 10-12% of the opening day. Taking into account that it is a normal work day, growth will be limited during night and night shows, but the film has all the possibilities of achieving a stable day, little less than the premiere day.

Jawaani Jaaneman Box Office Day 4 Occupation in the morning: Opening records slightly better than day 1

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman released on January 31, 2020.

Meanwhile, on the day of the premiere, director Nitin Kakkar said he is interested in the public watching his film with a new perspective.

“Once I’m done with the making of the movie, I leave it to the audience. I am more interested in seeing how the audience brings the film to life, how they see the story from their perspective. That’s the job of a filmmaker … on the one hand, I want the audience to love the movie in the theater and also an archive value so that after five years, they revisit the movie and love it again! ”Nitin told IANS.

