Billie Eilish opened up about her feuds with depression, but we’re not sure we’ve heard her speak openly about her thoughts of suicide.

(TRIGGER WARNING: Frank discussion about suicide.)

In a Grammys Interview specialist King of Gayle on Thursday night, the Bad Guy singer spoke about how he had felt so sad over a year ago.

He recalls:

“I never thought I’d be happy again, ever … I don’t want to be in the dark, but I never thought I’d do it at 17.”

Gayle pressed, asking if she was talking about self-harm, to which she responded, “Yes.”

Billie then opens up about a very specific moment that he can clearly remember when he was in the most suicide. It was in a separate hotel room in Berlin during a world tour, and Billie was alone:

“I remember there was a window there. And I, God. I remember crying because I was thinking how the way i die i will do it.“

When he says there is a window, does that mean he thinks it is coming out? Damn it.

Gayle will have to ask the obvious question next; Billie’s track Bury A Friend has some lyrics about suicide, specifically:

Now, I’m thinking about deadly things

The way I drink it

It was like I wanted to drown, just as I wanted to end it

So the “I want to finish me” line is Billie expressing her thoughts on suicide? He replied:

“It is. It is also rhymed.”

Detailed how he ended up in a place where he could write and sing those words, he explained:

“I wasn’t happy last year. I was very happy, and I was really happy.”

Fortunately he has come a long way since then, and while there is no cure for sadness he is feeling more satisfaction in his life now.

Unfortunately he knew many of his fans who knew his words were in the tunnel as well. And sadly, some of them are acting out their thoughts on self-destruction, cutting themselves off in the same way Billie used to do.

He told Gayle when he saw them on his shows, when he noticed unknown scars on their arms, he tried to give them hope and encouragement:

“I just held them on the shoulder and I was like, ‘Please take care of yourself and be good to yourself and be good to yourself. Don’t take that extra step and hurt yourself more and then you won’t. it will be restored. ‘

Billie also serves as a constant source of inspiration for girls, and for many fans around the world. We can’t wait to see him at the Grammys on Sunday night.

Check out some highlights of the interview for yourself (below):

(embedded) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=poSQ7knBI2g (/ embedded)

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

