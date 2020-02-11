Open vacancies in the US fall sharply for the second month in a row

WASHINGTON, D.C. – American companies have substantially reduced the number of vacancies in December for the second month in a row, an unusual sign of weakness in an otherwise healthy job market.

The number of available positions fell by 5.4% to 6.4 million, a historically solid number that exceeds the number of unemployed, the labor department said Tuesday.

But the total has fallen by more than 1 million last year, the largest annual decline since the Great Recession. The largest part of that decrease did not occur until the past two months. Vacancies are now at their lowest level in two years.

Job ads reflect companies’ demand for new employees, so the decline suggests that companies are slightly less interested in recruitment. Almost all other measures of the labor market remain healthy: the unemployment rate is 3.6%, almost half a century low, and employers added 225,000 jobs in December, a sharp rise.

Openings in a wide range of industries have fallen in the last two months, with sharp declines in production, construction, financial services and retail.

